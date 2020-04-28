Oscar organizers announced on Tuesday that films released only on streaming or video-on-demand platforms while cinemas are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic could compete in next year’s awards.

The temporary change, which applies only to next year’s Oscar and expires when cinemas are reopened by the United States, was announced in a statement by the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Previously, a film had to be shown at a cinema in Los Angeles for at least seven days in order to be allowed to run for an Oscar.

“The Academy firmly believes that there is no better way to experience the magic of films than to watch them in a cinema. Our commitment to this has not changed and has not been shaken.

Despite this, the historic and tragic pandemic in Covid-19 needs this temporary exception to our award eligibility rules, “said President David Rubin and Executive Director Dawn Hudson in reference to the disease caused by the virus.

Cinemas across the United States closed their doors in mid-March, forcing the postponement of major film releases. Some were directly launched directly on streaming or video-on-demand platforms.

The country’s major movie chains – AMC, Regal and Cinemark – said they did not expect to reopen until the end of June or July.

