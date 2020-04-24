It all started with the spontaneous initiative of James Gunn to make small compilations about movies of his interest: first he talked about sequels that surpassed the original movies and then, of the 54 action movies you should see sooner or later if you consider yourself a good lover of the genre.

Later, several publications included the selection – much more brainy, it must be said – of Bong Joon – Ho, who reflected on his experience in the cinematographic world through a group of films that were either his direct references or are his favorites for personal and inexplicable reasons. Now it is Guillermo Del Toro who joins the trend with a Twitter thread in which he commented on his cinephile preferences and also, of course, about their recommendations to alleviate the tedium of the days of quarantine.

1/3 Alright- here we go- just a few ideas: I hope this can be about things we love. Not about things we hate or things we are weighed down about. We cannot answer questions out in the open but please read and respond to each other as much as possible. – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 20, 2020

The Mexican director, who usually uses his Twitter account to carry out long and fun conversations with your fans about all kinds of topics. He asked his followers which were the movies or series that had allowed them to cope with certain tranquility and fun the days of movement restriction that in some countries are already over the month for a few weeks.

“We are going there, but a couple of conditions before. I hope this is about things we love. Not things we hate or disappoint us, “he said in an attempt to make the discussion rich and interesting enough to interest any movie buff. The result was a massive response from users who created perhaps one of the longest, funniest and most varied lists on film and television in recent months. Even at the request of the director they joined vvarious figures of the show to complete an invaluable collection of recommendations Enough to enjoy the best of cinema from the hand of several beloved public figures of cinema.

Of course, Del Toro started by sharing his own selection to take advantage of these long singular days: for the director, this is the ideal opportunity to enjoy the work of director Mitchell Leisen (and mentioned his special predilection for films such as A Lucky Girl or The Death of vacation), in addition to insisting that both pieces of cinema have been undervalued by undeserved forgetfulness. He also recommended the immortal ’52 classic Singing in the Rain by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen for the magnificent and very dark third season of the Netflix series Ozark. In addition, he spent time reflecting on the visual and plot value of curiosities and filmic pieces of art such as The Executioner by Luis Berlanga (1963), The Employment of Ermanno Olmi or enthusiastically recommending the filmography of the French filmmaker Céline Sciamma, long before become a celebrity of independent cinema thanks to the extraordinary Portrait of a woman on fire.

Netflix

But Del Toro’s exercise through Twitter went beyond a pleasant conversation with his most staunch fans. Soon personalities like Darren Aronofsky commented that during the quarantine had enjoyed modern classics like Barton Fink (1991) by the Cohen brothers, Amélie (2001) by Jean-Pierre Jeunet or that classic science fiction series b such as Total Challenge (1990) by Paul Verhoeven

For his part, horror director Ari Aster is obsessed with the third season of The Sopranos, Ava DuVernay, trying to expand his cinephile culture by combining Béla Tarr’s The Horse of Turin with that simple wonder of the romantic cinema such as Notting Hill (1999) by Roger Michell, and even, the sober James Mangold had the opportunity to comment that he is enjoying, for the first time, pieces of international artistic cinema such as Antonioni’s The Red Desert and Tales of the Pale Moon by Mizoguchi.

