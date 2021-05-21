Movies on Netflix for all tastes and all genres

No doubt: Netflix movie catalog It is full of great options. But their volume and organization are often a challenge for less experienced subscribers. Especially when the service includes new content almost every week and the number of feature films grows exponentially.

What to see amid hundreds of titles and possibilities? It is the question that usually makes many of the platform’s audience impatient. In fact, the discussion has become so widespread that Netflix recently discussed the possibility of a random content option.

Perhaps it is the most immediate response to the complaints, and especially to the confusion of the considerable audience of the platform. But while the modality becomes part of the service, we leave you a list with several of the best movies that you can see right now. From Oscar-winning productions to signature rarities, you have a wide selection to enjoy at the time of your choice.

‘Van Gogh, at the gates of eternity’

This look at the life of the painter Vincent van Gogh abandons the usual scheme of the biopic to take a psychological journey on its main character. It is a reflection on the power of creativity, the analytical look on the artistic personality and spiritual pain.

Everything, under the chords of an extraordinary soundtrack and the ability of the subjective camera of Schnabel. As if that weren’t enough, the Netflix movie features an extraordinary performance by Willem dafoe, which earned him his fourth Oscar nomination.

‘Atlantics’

Diop’s debut film is a sensitive and bold look at emigration, which also meditates on pain and loneliness. All in the middle of a tough story about loss, uprooting and love. The director managed to create a connotation about the absence that in addition, and beyond the political comment, is a snapshot of human nature.

The film astonished festivals around the world and was awarded the Grand Jury Prize in Cannes. The same year, it earned a Critics’ Choice Award nomination in the category of Best Foreign Language Film. It also came to be in the pre-nominations of the Oscar Awards in its 92nd edition in the category of best international film.

‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’

In 2018, Netflix was struggling to be recognized as an independent producer and this movie achieved the goal. This film by the Cohen brothers is not just a fresh look at Western, but also a clever satire on the genre.

Between the two, he also asks fundamental questions about his characters, extravagant beings who meditate on anger, loneliness and sadness. All under the twisted humor of the duo of directors.

The film was nominated for the award Art Directors Guild Awards for its visual section. She also earned a Chicago Film Critics Association nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Kazan.

‘Hola’

The music story of Blaze Foley, told from the fresh perspective of actor Ethan Hawke, is one of the big surprises in the Netflix movie catalog. It is also a curious vision of the context that usually surrounds a talented artist. A curious look on him music world background, which Hawke maintains with an interesting journey through highly sensitive metaphors.

The film achieved recognition for its screenplay and staging at the 2018 Sundance and Louisiana Film Festival.

‘The Bling ring’

Oddly enough, this movie with a cast that includes Emma Watson and Taissa Farmiga It went unnoticed in the year of its premiere. But over time, it has become a small cult movie.

His strange tone, casual but especially, full of the quality of Coppola for atmospheres, it endows it with a rare personality. With its combination of philosophical reflections on desire and power, it is also a journey through pain and fear.

At the time of its premiere, it was acclaimed at the 2013 Cannes festival.

‘Bonnie & Clyde’

This classic is one of the jewels of the Netflix movie catalog that you should see right away. Starring Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty is a frantic journey through the world of crime from the carefree and certain decadent air. Surprising in his treatment of violence and especially his careful tour of an American myth, he became an instant hit.

Some of the twists of the plot and in general, its almost brutal ease, remain current and attractive. And perhaps that is one of its strongest points.

The film garnered a considerable amount of accolades. Got the Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actress for Estelle Parsons and photography for Burnett Guffey. He was also honored by the National Society of Film Critics Award with a Best Supporting Actor award for Gene Hackman.

‘Brokeback Mountain’

Based on the short story of the same name by Annie proulx, the film remains one of the most beautiful romantic dramas in cinema. The heartbreaking story about love, uprooting, exclusion and prejudice shocked and disconcerted with its honest and direct tone. In particular, the performances of Heath Ledger, Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams they continue to be amazed by his sensitivity and lucidity.

The film won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. It also achieved the Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Film, a recognition it also achieved at the Independent Spirit Award.

‘Royal Casino’

James Bond is always a good option. In particular, the films of the saga that present the new actor in charge of taking the position of the most famous agent in the cinema. It is called the bond movie that brought a whole new generation to the franchise and also, one that devoted effort to creating every new perception of the franchise.

The film achieved the Empire Award for best film and best actor at the same ceremony for Daniel Craig. It was also honored with the BAFTA Award for Best Sound.

‘A Clockwork Orange’

One of the most controversial films of all time is also a careful journey through the dark spaces of our culture. All in an explosion of visual and plot creativity, which made it the quintessential subversive cinema. Powerful, profound and extravagant, it not only paid homage to the novel by Anthony Burgess, 1962, but also a whole generation.

The film won the award for best director of the New York Film Critics Circle Award, despite the scandal that preceded it.

‘The spell’

The film that reinvigorated the horror genre for a new generation and will complete the trilogy this year, is a fascinating journey through the genre. James Wan not only managed to take it to a new level the main perceptions about terror, but to print an authorial air. The film surprised audiences and became a box office success and also an open door to the warrenuniverse.

The film won the Empire Award for Best Horror Film in its year.

