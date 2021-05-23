Movies like the woman at the window

Melinda Sue Gordon Netflix

What if we premiere it in the cinema, what if we do it on platforms, what if we return to the cinema … In the end, ‘The woman in the window’ arrived a few days ago on Netflix, whose subscribers we know love good horror and suspense films, and since its premiere it has climbed to the ‘top 5’ of the most viewed content worldwide.

The psychological thriller, directed by Joe Wright (‘Pride and Prejudice’, ‘Atonement’, ‘The Darkest Moment’) tells the story of a woman, Anna Fox (Amy Adams) who suffers from agoraphobia and whose mental health, in generally not good. Anna will be involved in a mysterious crime because of that bad habit of spying through the window.

There is no denying that ‘The woman in the window’ is a bit of a mid-afternoon flurry and that it does not meet objectives despite having all the topics of the genre: the ‘voyeur’, the strange family that moves next door, a protagonist in which one does not trust and a bad that jumps at sight. But, despite everything, it shows itself.

Most appealing to audiences is the contribution of a stellar cast that has generally received critical acclaim and includes Amy Adams, Julianne Moore and Gary Oldman. However, if after watching this movie you have been wanting more ‘thrillers’, more suspense movies in which peepers, agoraphobes and other strange events appear, we have prepared some recommendations that may interest you. You can watch all these similar movies to ‘The Woman in the Window’ on Netflix, Filmin or Amazon Prime Video.

‘Rear Window’ (1954)

It was obvious, wasn’t it? Recommending ‘Rear Window’ in relation to ‘The Woman in the Window’ is not only to know one of the films that have most influenced it but also to take a qualitative step and get closer to one of the great works of the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock . James Stewart plays a photographer who, due to an accident, must spend a month and a half in a cast without leaving home. To entertain himself, he begins to gossip through his window the block opposite, where he is distracted by the lives of all the tenants. But he will become suspicious of a neighbor whose wife has disappeared. He is accompanied in the cast by a splendid Grace Kelly, who plays his fiancee.

‘Copycat’ (1995)

If you liked the interpretation of Amy Adams as Anna Fox, we invite you to discover the agoraphobic psychologist played by Sigourney Weaver. Your character will be encouraged to investigate what happens to a psychopath who is committing crimes that replicate the most famous murders in history. This anguishing ‘thriller’, where the always correct Holly Hunter also participates in which the characters walk increasingly towards more dangerous situations, was the one that led Daniel Mallory to write ‘The woman in the window’, under the pseudonym AJ Finn .

‘A quiet place’ (2018)

Many believed that this was John Krasinski’s first film as a director, but he already had experience with ‘Brief interviews with repulsive men (2009) and’ Los Hollar ‘(2016), as well as some episodes of the mythical’ The Office ‘, where became known. Krasinski changed drama and comedy for the horror genre, where he knew how to show how good he was at managing the no-script, because ‘A Quiet Place’ takes place practically in silence, in a post-apocalyptic reality. The family formed by Krasinski and Emily Blunt (his partner in real life) have to be totally silent trying to escape from some terrible creatures that will threaten them if they make any noise. The second part will premiere on May 28.

‘Columbus Circle’ (2012)

A film that will remind you a lot of ‘The woman in the window’ because it also has that whiff of a four o’clock feature film. Of course, ‘Columbus Circle’ has a much worse cast; only Selma Blair (saga ‘After’, ‘American Crime Story) stands out. George Gallo (‘Local Color’) directs this story, merely entertaining and correct, about a woman suffering from agoraphobia who has been locked in her apartment for almost 20 years. However, she listens to a woman abused by her husband and opens the door to the apartment to save her, but she does not know that a real hell will begin there.

‘Lost’ (2014)

David Fincher (‘Mank’, ‘Se7en’), who is not something else but an expert in ‘thrillers’ and quite a bit, directed this film a few years ago in which he had two heavyweights of interpretation: Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck . It adapted the homonymous novel by Gillian Flynn, which narrates the disappearance of Nick’s wife (Affleck) on the same day as their fifth wedding anniversary. The police begin to investigate and they realize that the couple’s relationship was not so good and everyone begins to wonder if Nick has something to do with the disappearance of his wife.

‘Multiple’ (2016)

The classic scheme of the last (and already there are …) films of director M. Night Shyamalan: good approach, great start, resolution meh. Anya Taylor-Joy who had not yet become the star of ‘Lady’s Gambit’ and the great James McAvoy star in this strange story in which he plays Kevin, a man who is diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder With 23 alter egos, he captures three teenagers. With an additional personality yet to be revealed, the three incarcerated attempt to escape when they encounter multiple identities, including the diabetic Jade and the philosophical Orwell.

