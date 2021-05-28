Movies like Logan and Alien inspired Black Widow

Among the advances that the latest issue of Total Film magazine has brought is, beyond those descriptions of Marvel movies and series little revealing, includes some detail about the next Marvel Studios film to be released in theaters, the movie “Black Widow”.

Much has been said about the film, and we know many details of the objective that was sought with this origin story, and some influences, but something that has surprised is the comment that the creators of the Marvel adventure have made when referring to films that have influenced to create this story of Natasha Romanoff.

Curiously Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, talks about “Little Miss Sunshine” or “The Kids Are All Right”. According to the director of “Black Widow”, Cate shortlandOther movie references include “things like Logan and Aliens and The Fugitive. We look at movies like that ”. Of course, such unexpected inspirations that even actress Scarlett Johansson admits: “You would never expect that from a Marvel movie.”

The actress Rachel Weisz, who plays Melina in the movie, also has a few words in the post about these influences, explaining that we must bear in mind that this is a Natasha origin story:

It’s about figuring out where you came from, and what your origin story was, and who you really are, and what matters to you: your ideology, I guess.

That is precisely where the Alien thing may fit in, in relation to the character Ripley, who like Natasha Romanoff has no superpowers. A quality that the director sees as something positive:

We saw [la falta de poderes de Natasha] Like a fortress because she always has to dig deep to get out of shit, ”says filmmaker Cate Shortland.

Inside the magazine, Scarlett Johansson also repeats that with this film they seek to give a certain closure to the character:

Our goal was that [los fans] were satisfied with this story; That they could have some resolution, I think, with the death of this character, in a way. I felt like people wanted that.

It is not the first time that Johansson emphasizes the idea of ​​saying goodbye to the character. Even in statements last year, they explained that with this film we will better understand what led Natasha to make her sacrifice in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Via information | Total Film | Twitter @CreamOrScream



