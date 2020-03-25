Movies leaving Netflix very soon | INSTAGRAM

Some movies in the Netflix catalog will be withdrawn from April because their licenses expire, so if you have not seen any of this list, now is the time.

Topping the Back to the Future 2 list are Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, and Dirty Dancing.

Cinderella, Kangaroo Jack, The Smurfs 2, Bolt, Harry Potter and the Mystery of the Prince, as well as Shrek 1, 2, 3 and 4 go from the children’s films.

Poseidon, John Carter, Oblivion, Les Miserables, Identity Thief, The Purge, Snowden, Enemy of All, The Desperation of the Dead and The Dawn of the Dead are added.

But there is more, Paul, McFarland and Tron Legacy are also saying goodbye. As you will see the list is extensive, so stay home to enjoy these films.

On Twitter, as expected, this news has become a trend, so thousands of people in Latin America have published and memes regarding the departure of one in particular, Shrek.

Many times people ask why Netflix withdraws their movies and it is because they have licenses or permits to transmit them and they do not always renew them since they are for a certain period, not forever.

When a permit with a movie is about to expire, the streaming service announces through its website that this title is about to expire so that it does not catch its subscribers by surprise.

What is wrong with netflix who are going to release all the shrek movies ???

.