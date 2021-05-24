Movies in which the audience fled the movie theater

‘High Life’ (Claire Denis, 2018)

A space science fiction movie with Robert Pattinson? This premise has confused not a few spectators who (even at various festivals) did not finish embracing the minimalist and extremely interesting proposal of Claire denis.

It is difficult to always be informed of everything but, to nothing that one inspects a little the filmography of the French, or that one notices that, after the time ‘Twilight‘Pattinson has focused his entire career on auteur cinema, you could smell the toast before you pay for admission and sit in the room with the right expectations.