And the little potatoes, they know it, they know it. And the mamacitas, they know it, they know it: having the children at home during this forties requires strength and, above all, a lot of patience.

Strap on your robe and take off your lizards: a light is sighted on the horizon. They are those children’s films that we hope, soon, can be enjoyed.

Scoob !, all heroes have an origin story, and this movie takes us back to the beginning of the famous dog: a Scooby Doo puppy and his foray into the world of criminal investigation.

The film craves animation, which looks very engaging, with vibrant colors and a stunning vocal cast that includes Zac Efron as Fred and Amanda Seyfried as Daphne.

Also, Scoob! He has in his favor the letter of longing: the children will enjoy it delighted and the parents, we will sigh, nostalgic.

Continuing with the origin stories, there is a bad guy who will also have his in Minions 2: A Villain is born. We are aware of the twin brother and the strained relationship with his mother, but now we will see young Gru.

And there will be the Minions: small, cute and yellow, fans of villains and loved by all. The film will take us to that moment of union with its boss.

Appetizing to repeat the vocal talent: Steve Carell in the English version and Andrés Bustamante in the spoken in Spanish. But, above all, the voices of the dolls, made by its director, Peter Coffin. “Banana!”

SpongeBob 3: To the Rescue, I already know what several parents, horrified, are thinking: that if they go to see her they will have a little coyot or read a book. And they are right; the 2015 version was pretty bad. However, this third installment has some improvements.

On the one hand, the premise – the abduction of Gary, the SpongeBob mascot – sounds more fun and on the other hand, it will include Snoop Dog and Keanu Reeves in their characters. And if all that fails, at least we have Patricio.

Soul is the movie that creates the most expectations; not only for the already famous and detailed animation of the Pixar house and for the voices that participate there, such as Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey.

Especially thrilled by the intriguing-sounding premise: “a story that will explore life’s most essential questions.”

We anticipate a film in the purest Pixar style: original, intelligent and emotional. And if soul means soul, you can be sure that, parents and children, we will feel a sweet shake.

