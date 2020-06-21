Movies based on true stories that turned out not so real | Instagram

That’s right, many movies that have been recognized for being based on real life, Really they are notWell, obviously to get more attention they have to put a little more creativity and we will let you know what some of them are.

For a film to fully hold people’s attention without being documentary, it is always necessary add certain dummy elements to make the story a little more interesting.

Examples include make up villains, change personalities of the characters and even the places and settings.

Mothman, the last prophecy

The film was released in 2012 and, according to that story, the bridge Silver Bridge in the United States collapsed thanks to a strange creature with moth wings and humanoid body.

But what really happened was that fell due to lack of maintenance and a failure of the suspension chain plates, nothing to do with what they talk about in the film of course.

Hostel

It was released in 2005 and Eli Roth commented that he saw on the internet that there was a place in Thailand where it was paid to end people’s lives. The problem is that news was totally false, but decided to promote his film as based on real events anyway, of course outraging countries where these tapes were filmed, because they made them look bad.

The Da Vinci Code

This film was released in 2006 and everyone thought it was true, despite the fact that 30 years before Dan Brown was published his theses were dismantled, proving that they were completely falseHowever, he preferred to follow and make people believe that they were true.

The fourth phase

A 2009 film that told stories of mysterious disappearances in Alaska in the late 90s and early 2000s and how ambitious was it that the producer created a website, where I published news of the alleged disappearances, in addition to completely manipulating the information of authentic suicides and disappearances.

He passed so many of the limits that he reached the point that was defendant for the actions he was doing.

Titanic

This is the most famous movie of all time, it is not entirely real, it is worth mentioning that if it sank but the characters are totally fictitious.

That is why the romantic scenes between them are not real at all, but the supporting characters are inspired by real passengers.

Further, it is unknown how is that died the vast majority of the characters that appear in the film, so many of those scenes are lies.

Looking for happiness

It is one of the most popular movies where Will Smith stars in addition to being a story of a great example of personal growth.

However, there were several events that happened in real life that were not shown in the film, since omitted that one of Chris’s conflicts with his wife Jackie was due to an episode of domestic violence in which the police had to intervene.

