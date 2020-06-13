Movies and series you should see or not according to critics | Reform

Know some recommendations to see during your weekend, as critics have opined whether you should see it or not, which you can find either on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or other digital platforms.

This highly recommended series is definitely a trip really emotional, so you should surely have some towels to clean your tears seeing her.

Dear …

If you want to vent this weekend, watch the series « Dear« On Apple TV, it is a project that tells you the life story of ten celebrities through their own narration and the letters they receive from their followers.

The series is very emotional, as each of those letters talks about the way in which those who wrote were inspired by the character.

The selection of archival images and especially editing make this project of Apple plus in one of the most interesting proposals of the year without a doubt.

The stories are recreated by the same people who write them, often visiting the real places where what they say happened.

The chapters of Oprah Winfrey and filmmaker Spike Lee are particularly relevant at the moment, speaking of very timely racism issues.

And without a doubt the chapter of Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musicals In the Heights and Hamilton, it is one of the most emotional and includes the case of a girl from Guerrero who crossed into the United States as undocumented.

The first season also has chapters on singer Stevie Wonder, dancer Misty Copeland, the character of Sesame Street Big Bird, athlete Aly Raisman and activists Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem and Yara Shahidi.

Your Time

Definitely a movie worth watching perfect for entertain you eating popcorn and good company.

This is a story of a group of young people who go down a game app which promises to indicate in detail how much time they have left to live and, in effect, the deadline is met.

Justin Dec’s horror movie is pretty mainstream, in every way, it brings nothing new to the genre and at times gets closer to the involuntary comedy, but we must admit that it has scares that work and is quite entertaining.

It is very much in line with the Final Destination saga and it is sure that, with everything and its shortcomings, you will not get bored.

Blue jay

After many years Amanda and Jim They meet casually in the supermarket and thus begins the reunion of this ex-couple.

The characters, played by Sarah Paulson and Mark Duplass, give a brief tour of the best of their noviazgo in his youth. With the excellent interpretation and good chemistry that the actors achieve, we can learn through long talks, full of nostalgia, the intense, fun and sincere relationship that the characters had.

A very simple script, written by himself Duplass, manages to entertain us by the way in which the characters relive their past and lead us to know the reasons for their separation.

It should be mentioned that the film is in black and white, and it is a very good romantic option.

So if you still do not know what to see and what to entertain you this weekend do not hesitate to see these recommendations.