Turned into a national success that, like the Casa de Papel, has crossed borders, the list of March premieres on Netflix has as one of its most important contents the third season of Elite, which comes alongside season 3 of another hit: the anime version of Castlevania, the award-winning video game saga.

And it is that the fantastic promises to be an element in the premieres of March, since the anime of Devil may cry and season 2 of Kingdom, with his ‘wuxia’ fights in feudal Korea with arts martial and zombies, being the Korean production Netflix most important.

But there is more, we also have Letter the King, medieval fantasy for a youthful audience, and brutality in the sixth season of Vikings. Although it is in the cinema section where many anime fans are hype, since this month Netflix will premiere the second part of its cycle on ehe famous Studio Ghibli, considered the most prestigious in Japanese anime and author of masterpieces such as Nausicaä, Princess Mononoke or Chihiro’s Journey, all of them on the VOD platform from Sunday March 1.

SERIES

March 1

The heroic legend of Arslan, Season one

Devil May Cry, Season one

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Season 2

Sakura, card hunter, Season 3

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

March 5

Castlevania, Season 3

Paradise PD, Party 2

March 6

The Protector, Season one

Ugly Delicious, Season 2

March 10

Vikings, Season 6

Carmen Sandiego: To steal or not to steal?, Season 2

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

March 11

On my Block, Season 3

Dirty Money, Season 2

The Circle Brazil

March 13

Go karts

The Valhalla Assassins, Season one

Elite, Season 3

Kingdom, Season 2

Beastars, Season one

Women of the night, Season one

Bloody Journey, Season one

March 19

Feel good, Season one

March 20

Letter to the King, Season one

Madam C. J. Walker: A Self-Made Woman, Season one

Greenhouse Academy, Season 4

Vampires, Season one

Challenge me

– Dino Girl Gauko, Season 2

– Archibaldo’s next big adventure, Season 2

March 22

– Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 6

March 26

Black Lightning, Season 3

7seeds, Season 2

Unorthodox, Season one

March 27

Ozark, Season 3

FILMS

March 1

Chihiro’s Journey (Studio Ghibli)

Princess Mononoke (Studio Ghibli)

The Princess’s Tale Kaguya (Studio Ghibli)

Arrietty and the world of the tiny (Studio Ghibli)

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (Studio Ghibli)

My neighbors the Yamada (Studio Ghibli)

The Return of the Cat (Studio Ghibli)

Catch Me If You Can

Godzilla (1998)

Until death brought us together

From my heaven

The brutal truth

The Lord of the Rings The two Towers

DC Superhero Girls

March 6

Confidential Spenser

March 8

Sitara: let the girls finally dream

March 13

Lost girls

March 20

Ultras

The hole

Fangio, the man who tamed the machines

March 25

Home

Curtiz