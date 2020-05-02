Turned into a national success that, like the Casa de Papel, has crossed borders, the list of March premieres on Netflix has as one of its most important contents the third season of Elite, which comes alongside season 3 of another hit: the anime version of Castlevania, the award-winning video game saga.

And it is that the fantastic promises to be an element in the premieres of March, since the anime of Devil may cry and season 2 of Kingdom, with his ‘wuxia’ fights in feudal Korea with arts martial and zombies, being the Korean production Netflix most important.

But there is more, we also have Letter the King, medieval fantasy for a youthful audience, and brutality in the sixth season of Vikings. Although it is in the cinema section where many anime fans are hype, since this month Netflix will premiere the second part of its cycle on ehe famous Studio Ghibli, considered the most prestigious in Japanese anime and author of masterpieces such as Nausicaä, Princess Mononoke or Chihiro’s Journey, all of them on the VOD platform from Sunday March 1.

SERIES

March 1

– The heroic legend of Arslan, Season one

– Devil May Cry, Season one

– JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Season 2

– Sakura, card hunter, Season 3

March 3

– Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

March 5

– Castlevania, Season 3

– Paradise PD, Party 2

March 6

– The Protector, Season one

– Ugly Delicious, Season 2

March 10

– Vikings, Season 6

– Carmen Sandiego: To steal or not to steal?, Season 2

– Marc Maron: End Times Fun

March 11

– On my Block, Season 3

– Dirty Money, Season 2

– The Circle Brazil

March 13

– Go karts

– The Valhalla Assassins, Season one

– Elite, Season 3

– Kingdom, Season 2

– Beastars, Season one

– Women of the night, Season one

– Bloody Journey, Season one

March 19

– Feel good, Season one

March 20

– Letter to the King, Season one

– Madam C. J. Walker: A Self-Made Woman, Season one

– Greenhouse Academy, Season 4

– Vampires, Season one

– Challenge me

– Dino Girl Gauko, Season 2

– Archibaldo’s next big adventure, Season 2

March 22

– Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 6

March 26

– Black Lightning, Season 3

– 7seeds, Season 2

– Unorthodox, Season one

March 27

– Ozark, Season 3

FILMS

March 1

– Chihiro’s Journey (Studio Ghibli)

– Princess Mononoke (Studio Ghibli)

– The Princess’s Tale Kaguya (Studio Ghibli)

– Arrietty and the world of the tiny (Studio Ghibli)

– Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (Studio Ghibli)

– My neighbors the Yamada (Studio Ghibli)

– The Return of the Cat (Studio Ghibli)

– Catch Me If You Can

– Godzilla (1998)

– Until death brought us together

– From my heaven

– The brutal truth

– The Lord of the Rings The two Towers

– DC Superhero Girls

March 6

– Confidential Spenser

March 8

– Sitara: let the girls finally dream

March 13

– Lost girls

March 20

– Ultras

– The hole

– Fangio, the man who tamed the machines

March 25

– Home

– Curtiz