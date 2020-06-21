HDR10 or Dolby Vision will allow us to have better quality in the movies we watch or the series that we have available on Netflix. There are many options that we can access from our subscription without any extra cost compared to the usual monthly payment.

What is HDR10 and Dolby Vision?

HDR10 or High Dynamic Range It is a technology that offers better contrast between dark colors and bright colors and thus achieves a greater difference between light and dark areas. The result is that the image is more real, more faithful.

Unlike 4K, it is compatible with more devices: not only can you enjoy it on computer screens or Smart TVs, but there are more and more mobile phones or tablets that allow you to watch Netflix series and movies in HDR10. High-end phones of the last years of popular brands such as Samsung, Honor or Huawei already support this technology using the streaming application.

Dolby Vision

You may also see the label as Dolby Vision next to the title you are about to see. It is the same, with nuances. In other words, it fulfills the same function as HDR10: it improves colors and allows us greater realism in images. Although it is a different standard… HDR10 is an open and free standard, while Dolby Vision is usually less common because companies have to pay royalties. On Netflix you will see the label of one and the other. Dolby Vision offers us some improvements: it reaches up to 10,000 nits of brightness compared to 4,000 HDR10 + maximums, it has dynamic metadata that allows content to be modified scene by scene and it allows content of up to 12 bits compared to 10 bits of HDR10.

And the 4K?

4K has nothing to do with watching movies or series in HDR10 or Dolby Vision on Netflix. You may see HDR titles from a mobile phone that is not 4K compatible without any problems. 4K improves image quality, detail, resolution. For its part, HDR10 and Dolvy Vision, as we have explained in previous paragraphs, improve the color of the images and make them more realistic.

You will have to see the titles that interest you and checking one option or another. But it is important to note that they are not binding … That is, you do not necessarily need a 4K screen to watch series in HDR and it does not necessarily have to be available in HDR for you to watch that movie or series in 4K.

Requirements to watch HDR10 or Dolby Vision

You won’t be able to find HDR or Dolby Vision content on Netflix if you don’t meet four basic requirements:

A Smart TV compatible with this format, connected to a device through an HDMI port compatible with HDCP 2.2 or later.

A Netflix plan that supports Ultra HD. That is, the Premium plan for 15.99 euros per month and that allows four screens at once, FullHD and UHD.

A stable connection speed that is recommended to be over 25 megabits per second. You will not have any problem if you are using fiber.

Custom the streaming quality as “High”

Reproduction quality

To meet the last requirement, regarding streaming quality, follow these steps:

Go to Netflix in the web or app version

Login with your username and password

Access your profile

Go to “Account”

Access the My Profile section

Choose the option Playback settings

Go to Streaming quality and click “High”

HDR Compatible Models

To watch series or movies in HDR10 you have to have a compatible device It can be a Smart TV but also other devices, from consoles to Android mobile phones or iOS tablets and tablets of recent years.

Blu-Ray Players and Televisions

Panasonic

Sharp

Philips

Sony

Toshiba

Beko

Blaupunk

UMC

ChiQ

Arcelik

Konka

Apple TV 4K

Xiaomi Mi Box

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Chromecast Ultra

Playstation 4

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Android mobile phones and tablets

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei P20

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Honor 10

Honor play

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Asus ROG II

LG G6

LG G7 and LG G7 One

LG Q9 One

LG X5

LG V30, LG V35, LG V40

OnePlus 7, Pro, 7T and 7T Pro

Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro

Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Note8, Note9 and Note10 and Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 +, S10 Lite, S10e, S10 +

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 +, S20 +, S20 Ultra

Sony Xperia 1

Sony Xperia 1 II

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ2, XZ2 Premium, XZ3

Xiaomi Mi 9T, 9tT Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro

IOS tablets

IPhone mobile phones, post-iPhone 8 models

Find HDR titles

When you access Netflix from your Smart TV or from your mobile phone, you will see that there is a label next to the title description. As long as you have the Netflix premium plan you can search for some titles and you will find the Dolby Vision logo or the HDR logo next to the description of the movie or series. There is no specific category that allows us to see which are available and which are not, but we can use the search engine to put “HDR” and see what is there.

It will depend on the compatibility of the screen you are using and the title since not all are available to see with these improvements on Netflix.