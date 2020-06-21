HDR10 or Dolby Vision will allow us to have better quality in the movies we watch or the series that we have available on Netflix. There are many options that we can access from our subscription without any extra cost compared to the usual monthly payment.
What is HDR10 and Dolby Vision?
HDR10 or High Dynamic Range It is a technology that offers better contrast between dark colors and bright colors and thus achieves a greater difference between light and dark areas. The result is that the image is more real, more faithful.
Unlike 4K, it is compatible with more devices: not only can you enjoy it on computer screens or Smart TVs, but there are more and more mobile phones or tablets that allow you to watch Netflix series and movies in HDR10. High-end phones of the last years of popular brands such as Samsung, Honor or Huawei already support this technology using the streaming application.
Dolby Vision
You may also see the label as Dolby Vision next to the title you are about to see. It is the same, with nuances. In other words, it fulfills the same function as HDR10: it improves colors and allows us greater realism in images. Although it is a different standard… HDR10 is an open and free standard, while Dolby Vision is usually less common because companies have to pay royalties. On Netflix you will see the label of one and the other. Dolby Vision offers us some improvements: it reaches up to 10,000 nits of brightness compared to 4,000 HDR10 + maximums, it has dynamic metadata that allows content to be modified scene by scene and it allows content of up to 12 bits compared to 10 bits of HDR10.
And the 4K?
4K has nothing to do with watching movies or series in HDR10 or Dolby Vision on Netflix. You may see HDR titles from a mobile phone that is not 4K compatible without any problems. 4K improves image quality, detail, resolution. For its part, HDR10 and Dolvy Vision, as we have explained in previous paragraphs, improve the color of the images and make them more realistic.
You will have to see the titles that interest you and checking one option or another. But it is important to note that they are not binding … That is, you do not necessarily need a 4K screen to watch series in HDR and it does not necessarily have to be available in HDR for you to watch that movie or series in 4K.
Requirements to watch HDR10 or Dolby Vision
You won’t be able to find HDR or Dolby Vision content on Netflix if you don’t meet four basic requirements:
A Smart TV compatible with this format, connected to a device through an HDMI port compatible with HDCP 2.2 or later.
A Netflix plan that supports Ultra HD. That is, the Premium plan for 15.99 euros per month and that allows four screens at once, FullHD and UHD.
A stable connection speed that is recommended to be over 25 megabits per second. You will not have any problem if you are using fiber.
Custom the streaming quality as “High”
Reproduction quality
To meet the last requirement, regarding streaming quality, follow these steps:
Go to Netflix in the web or app version
Login with your username and password
Access your profile
Go to “Account”
Access the My Profile section
Choose the option Playback settings
Go to Streaming quality and click “High”
HDR Compatible Models
To watch series or movies in HDR10 you have to have a compatible device It can be a Smart TV but also other devices, from consoles to Android mobile phones or iOS tablets and tablets of recent years.
Blu-Ray Players and Televisions
Panasonic
Sharp
Philips
Sony
Toshiba
Beko
Blaupunk
UMC
ChiQ
Arcelik
Konka
Apple TV 4K
Xiaomi Mi Box
Xbox One S
Xbox One X
Chromecast Ultra
Playstation 4
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Android mobile phones and tablets
Huawei Mate 10 Pro
Huawei Mate 20
Huawei P20
Huawei P30
Huawei P30 Pro
Honor 10
Honor play
Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL
Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL
Asus ROG II
LG G6
LG G7 and LG G7 One
LG Q9 One
LG X5
LG V30, LG V35, LG V40
OnePlus 7, Pro, 7T and 7T Pro
Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro
Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Note8, Note9 and Note10 and Note 10+
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 +, S10 Lite, S10e, S10 +
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 +, S20 +, S20 Ultra
Sony Xperia 1
Sony Xperia 1 II
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ2, XZ2 Premium, XZ3
Xiaomi Mi 9T, 9tT Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro
IOS tablets
IPhone mobile phones, post-iPhone 8 models
Find HDR titles
When you access Netflix from your Smart TV or from your mobile phone, you will see that there is a label next to the title description. As long as you have the Netflix premium plan you can search for some titles and you will find the Dolby Vision logo or the HDR logo next to the description of the movie or series. There is no specific category that allows us to see which are available and which are not, but we can use the search engine to put “HDR” and see what is there.
It will depend on the compatibility of the screen you are using and the title since not all are available to see with these improvements on Netflix.