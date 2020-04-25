On April 26, 1986 the history of humanity changed when reactor 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, located in the north of Ukraine, belonging to the then Soviet Union, exploded, that’s why At 34 years we bring you the movies and series that give you a better idea of ​​what happened.

That April 26 due to poor maintenance processes and negligence was triggered a reaction that caused collapse reactor 4 that exploded and released radioactive material into the atmosphere.

The consequences for the population have been portrayed in documentaries, series and films that we present here:

“Voices from Chernobyl”

It is a documentary that makes an adaptation to the book of the same title of the author Svetlana Alexievich, winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize for Literature.

The tape is not about the nuclear accident itself, but rather about the people who lived in Chernobyl, of which very little is known.

The documentary is a series of testimonies from witnesses, scientists, teachers, journalists, families and children who narrate the lived horrors at Chernobyl.

Also, the film stands out for the beautiful cinematography that accompanies the voices of the survivors of the nuclear catastrophe.

“The Grandmothers of Chernobyl”

This documentary is made by Holly Morris and Anne Bogart that tell the story of Hanna Zavorotyna, Maria Shovkuta and Valentyna Ivanivna, three “babushkas” (grandmothers in Russian) residents of Chernobyl.

The women refused to leave their place of residence after the 1986 nuclear disaster and They make their way through the undergrowth that takes over their old houses to continue living in one of the most toxic places in the world.

The documentary shows how after the environmental disaster in the city of Prípiat it survives a community of 130 people, mostly elderly.

Their firm roots to a now toxic land and an identity is what helps them survive.

“Inseparable”

A four-episode miniseries that tells the love story of Pasha and Alia who have no idea of ​​the nightmare they are about to experience.

On April 26, 1986 at 2:00 in the morning a terrible disaster occurred in Chernobyl, but Pasha and Alia were Too much in love to realize what had just happened.

The tape tells the drama of thousands of people who were at the epicenter from the explosion at the nuclear power plant.

Pasha is called to eliminate the consequences of the accident and after receiving a lethal dose of radiation, he has to find strength to escape from the hospital. and go find your beloved.

“Land of oblivion”

This film is a drama by Israeli-born filmmaker Michale Boganimque, who narrates the ravages and consequences that the terrible nuclear accident left in its inhabitants.

The narration starts from the memories of Anya who got married the day of the nuclear accident and that same night lost her husband; and the story of one of the engineers working at the plant, faced with the moral duty to keep the leak secret and what was coming, and help their neighbors and friends who were walking happily with no idea of ​​contamination.

Chernobyl

Undoubtedly, the HBO miniseries It has been the most awarded production that touches on the issue of the Chernobyl tragedy.

Through five masterful episodes, it narrates from the moments before the tragedy, the great explosion and fire, but focuses on the management of the crisis by the Soviets.

The series focuses on the work of scientist Valery Legasov, Deputy Prime Minister Boris Scherbina and Ulana Khomyuk, nuclear physics bent on solving the mystery of what has happened.

This work portrays from a human side the harshness of the tragedy that goes further beyond the radioactive obviousness.

