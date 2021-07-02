Movies and documentaries about cars, listing

The automobile is a machine that humanity has used for more than a hundred years and that has evolved in safety, technology, comfort and reliability, thanks to talented men and women who They have created true gems that we appreciate every day on the streets or on the competition circuits, to the point that many are displayed with pride and devotion in garages and museums.

The history of the automobile is long and exciting. Behind every car, from the first to the last model, street or racing, thousands of anecdotes are hidden that collect tenacity, creativity, expertise and intelligence, and many other virtues that writers and film directors have managed to capture in films and documentaries.

These have portrayed stories with happy endings, sweat and tears in Formula 1, Le Mans and other races. The secrets of the founders of renowned brands such as Porsche (Ferdinand Porsche), Ferrari (Enzo Ferrari) or from builders like Frank Williams. Everything that moves behind the scenes in teams and races, stories that every good car fan should know.

Movies about cars there are many and for all tastes. The most recent is “Fast and Furious 9” starring Vin Diesel and John Cena, who became the best theatrical release in the United States, grossing $ 70 million last weekend, after more than a year of closings of the rooms due to the pandemic.

But there are many more on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and even, through Facebook in accounts such as ‘F1 History’, which daily upload fabulous and little-known accounts that are worth watching, and that a good car and motorsports fan will surely know how to value. Here are some of the most famous.

Grand Prix 1966, movie poster

Grand Prix (1966)

This film, along with the legendary Le Mans by Steve Mcqueen, are considered a benchmark of cinema in which cars, drivers and races are the protagonists. Its director, John Frankenheimer, strove to make viewers feel behind the wheel of a race car.

Frankenheimer and cinematographer Lionel Lindon used a remote-controlled camera system, attached by a harness to the side of the cars and originally designed for NASA. They used helicopters and cameras on board other cars recording at 300 km / h., In circuits such as Brands Hatch, Monaco, Spa, Monza, Zandvoort and Clermont-Ferrand.

The actors received a brief pilot induction before filming, which includes real life scenes of famous pilots such as Jackie Stewart, Juan Manuel Fangio or Bruce Mclaren and of stages with an audience in Monte Carlo and some episodes in the pits, to which Enzo Ferrari gave their approval, as Frankenheimer shared the footage to ‘Il commendatore’.

Le Mans (1971)

This became over the years a cult movie. It was directed by Lee H. Katzin, who mixes reality and fiction, and for actor Steve McQueen it was a personal challenge as his goal was to make the best car film in history, which would show the spirit of Le Mans in a realistic way.

Among the 57 cars preparing to start at four in the afternoon, according to Le Mans tradition, was the Solar Productions Porsche 908 (led by Herbert Linge and Jonathan Williams), with a front camera and two more in the back. Along the circuit, another 16 and lights were installed at the corners of Tertre Rouge and Maison Blanche. In total 38,000 meters of film were shot, compared to the 9,000 meters of the Grand Prix.

McQueen wanted to participate in the race with a Porsche 917, along with Scottish driver Jackie Stewart, but CBS prevented him because the film’s insurance did not cover the possibility of losing the protagonist in an accident.

150 people worked on the film, and a fleet of 25 cars were used that were bought or rented, among which there were 4 Porsche 917, 2 908, 4 Ferrari 512, which were supplied by the Belgian importer Jacques Swaters. Enzo Ferrari refused to collaborate when he learned that his cars were not winning in the film. There was also a Ford GT 40, equipped with two cameras to record the scenes on the track.

Among the 56 pilots who voiced the actors were, among others Jackie Ickx, Vic Elfford, Jo Siffert, Richard Attwood (winner of the 24 Hours of that year), Masten Gregory, David Piper, Dereck Bell, Brian Redman, Gerard Larrousse, Teddy Pilette, Rolf Stommelen, Mike Hailwood, Helmut Kelleners, and Nani Galli. Only Jonathan Williams had a role in the film. And, of course, no one dubbed Steve McQueen.

“Sometimes you had to work three or four days to film a 30-second scene. It was continually starting over and the happiest of all was McQueen who could drive all the cars, “said driver Teddy Pilette.

After overcoming budget problems and other vicissitudes, the film is ready for its premiere in 1971. It did not do well at first in economic terms and critics saw it as a documentary, but with the passage of time there is a shift in the perception of the critics and the public, who understand that it is a great tribute to motorsport, where only the competition is the true protagonist.

Rush 2013, movie poster

Rush. Passion and Glory (2013)

The plot centers on the rivalry that existed between F1 drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda, ​​on and off the track, who during the 1970s fought intense battles for the World Championship. It is a look at the lifestyle of both pilots: Hunt, a recognized and charismatic playboy who loves excesses, facing a meticulous, calculating and extremely careful Lauda with his words. The story stars Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl. In the film scenes are mixed with historical images of both pilots, including the accident that Lauda suffered in 1976.

The 24-hour war, Ford vs Ferrari (2016)

This film is about the automobile rivalry between Ford and Ferrari in the 1960s until it reached its climax in the historic 1966 edition of The 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The drama focuses on Ford engineers during their preparation to compete in that race, with the sole objective of the American brand to win and defeat the hitherto invincible Ferrari, a task entrusted by Ford to Carroll Shelby and the British driver Ken Miles. who accept the mission to build a new car to face Ferrari. Matt Damon plays Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale plays Ken Miles.

Tucker (1988)

Directed by Francis Coppola, it is based on the biography of Preston Tucker, a young engineer who in 1948 came up with the idea of ​​designing and creating a revolutionary technology car for his time, but low cost, which he decided to name after , Tucker. Faced with this situation, the three big American manufacturers, General Motors. Ford and Chrysler form an alliance to legally oppose the Tucker project, but the engineer is determined, fights and fights to build 50 units of his car to present them in court.

Tucker 1988, movie poster

The Gentleman Driver (2018)

This documentary is about the world of Gentleman Drivers, men who invest large amounts of money to have the opportunity and the pleasure of driving alongside professional drivers in races as prestigious as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. History moves us to understand their motivations, interests and even fears.

Two famous ‘gentleman drivers’ are the brothers Don and Bill Whittington, originally from Texas, who started racing in airplanes, then moved on to cars and managed to race at Le Mans in 1979 with tricks. Each paid $ 20,000 to drive a Porsche 935 K3 of the Kremer Racing team. When they found out that professional driver Klaus Ludwig would drive in the first shift, they claimed on the grounds that if Ludwig crashed the car they would lose their money. Everything was ‘fixed’ when the brothers decided at the time to buy the car for $ 200,000 that they took out in cash in bags they had in their trailer. And surprise, they won the race thanks to Ludwig, who drove longer and in the rain, as the Porsche was able to advance further because it was one of the few cars that had windshield wipers. Years later it became known where the Whittington brothers got their money: they were convicted of money laundering, bringing drugs into the United States and tax evasion.

Williams (2017)

The biography of Frank Williams, founder and manager of the Williams Formula 1 team, shows his most personal and raw side, and the adversities he overcame to become a leading player in world motorsport. The documentary is itself the vision that Virginia Williams has of her husband, Frank, from the difficult start to the glory years in the English team, and then the disastrous accident that left him in a wheelchair, to end with the daughter of both, Claire Williams, at the helm of the Formula 1 team that last year they sold.

Formula 1: Drive to survive

This is a documentary series created in collaboration between Netflix and the Formula 1 World Championship in which Formula 1 drivers, directors and teams show their daily lives on and off the tracks. This year it is in its third season, which was filmed in the midst of the pandemic and with a calendar that highlights the terrible Ferrari season, the cinematic accident of Romain Grosjean in the first lap of the Bahrain GP, ​​and the changes of pilots. All three seasons are available on Netflix and have 10 episodes each.

Senna 2010, movie poster

Senna

This documentary reviews the story of the Brazilian Ayrton Senna, a three-time F1 world champion, who died in Imola at the age of 34. The story begins in 1984, when Senna arrived in Formula 1, showing all his talent and power behind the wheel in the Toleman and Lotus teams, which later led him to McLaren.

The English documentary was released in 2010, was directed by Asif Kapadia and is supported by family files of the pilot, audiovisual material from television, Brazilian and world of the time.

Fangio, the man who tamed machines (2020)

It is based on a study by the University of Sheffield that concludes that Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio is the best F1 driver in history. The documentary seeks to enter the mind of Fangio throughout his career and his life to understand that it led him and other drivers to risk their lives competing in cars that ran almost at the same speeds as those of today, but with minimum security conditions. It has important testimonies from the world champions Alain Prost, Mika Hakkinen, Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg; by Toto Wolff (Mercedes director), Horacio Pagani (designer), and Juan Manuel Fangio II (his nephew and ex-driver).

Apex (2016)

Swedish businessman Christian von Koenigsegg, together with a team of engineers and designers, shows how to build a high-performance car, the Hypercar – capable of competing with big-name brands such as Ferrari, Porsche and McLaren. They are the fastest and most expensive road cars in the world. Here you can see cars like Porsche’s 918, Pagani’s “Huayra”, McLaren’s P1, Ferrari LaFerrari and Bugatti’s Veyron.

Ferrari: Race to Immortality (2017)

Mandatory for brand followers. It is a documentary film that portrays the 50s, when the Scuderia laid the foundations of its successes until it became almost a legend. Directed by Daryl Goodrich, it uses images of the time, some unpublished or little known. It is also centered on the figure of ‘Il Comendatore’ as its founder, Enzo Ferrari, was known, passionate about cars and speed. It narrates Ferrari’s relationships with its drivers, their loves and their tragedies.

Apex, documentary poster