“Movie theaters are not going to disappear”

The confinement caused by the pandemic, the increasingly powerful presence of platforms in our lives or the unstoppable technological evolution are just some of the elements that the actor’s profession has not been able to fight in recent months. What’s more, it’s about taking advantage of all the innovation to get more out of the job. And about this we have been chatting with Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, which has participated in a round table on cinema and new technologies on the occasion of the presentation of the new Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone.

Do you think that the pandemic has changed the forms of audiovisual consumption?

Yes, because confinement has made us focus on platforms, mobile phones or social networks: ideal tools so that human beings are not isolated. The downside to this is that it can be dependency or isolating. During the pandemic we could also see how artists altruistically showed their talent to everyone, because that is what gives meaning to our lives.

Can movie theaters coexist with this new paradigm or are they doomed to disappear?

I believe that movie theaters can and should coexist with new entertainment options. Platforms are more for family sharing or an act of individual enjoyment. And, on the other hand, the movie theater has something of the liturgy, of sharing a work of art or a film live. They may go through a crisis, but they will not go away.

For you, as an actress, is it different to shoot for a traditional format than, for example, in front of a mobile phone?

The actors interpret in the same way regardless of the device. The important thing is to take your work very seriously and rigorously and face it with your tools, regardless of what you face. Obviously, you have to adapt and something changes, but you remain the same.

Do you think there are products that cannot be enjoyed the same through a mobile phone?

Indeed there are products that should be seen on a big screen, for example, a movie. Movies are for theaters and you have to see them on the big screen. And then there are programs or works. For example, I do Spanish Version, which does not last more than half an hour and looks great on a mobile without problem.

Do you think that part of the profession can be more reluctant to adapt to working for these new technologies?

It may be that someone may feel this way at first. As long as we don’t knock down movie theaters or some trades, as long as we have everyone, I think everything will be fine. The focus must be placed on the amount of possibilities that these innovations bring to the professionals of the environment and contribute when it comes to awakening creativity: technology, as it has always done, opens up many possibilities for our sector.

