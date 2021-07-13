Movie theater box office won’t return to normal until 2024, experts say

These have been difficult times for movie chains. 2020 brought with it the coronavirus pandemic and movie premieres plummeted with movie theaters closing around the world, giving streaming entertainment an importance never seen before. But while 2021 is presenting us with a more optimistic outlook, things will not be better anytime soon. New information maintains that box office sales will not return to normal until 2024, so networks will have to be patient if they want to regain their former glory.

With the arrival of the global health crisis, not all companies dedicated to the exhibition of films felt confident in staying firm, some were forced to close before expenses. Only in Mexico the box office was reduced by 95%, leaving the top exponents of the business, Cinépolis and Cinemex, in really unfortunate positions; Not to mention the smaller rooms. Meanwhile, the streaming business saw a 37% growth and home premieres became essential.

PricewaterhouseCoopers appears with a new report (via Deadline) in which it is announced that the movie box office will not be the same from 2019 until 2024. Although people are already beginning to return to theaters, the process is still staggered and not compared with the influx observed before the Covid-19 settled in the world. PricewaterhouseCoopers, a company dedicated to business consulting, expects ticket sales to grow 5% per year, regaining its power within 3 years. It is important to mention that the report is not entirely optimistic, because in view of the accelerated growth of streaming platforms, things could be much better for the owners of Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime Video.

Right now, Black Widow – 87% is direct proof that cinemas still have significant spaces to offer. The most recent Marvel Studios film has become the most successful of the pandemic, achieving notable sales both at the box office and in Premier Access mode through Disney Plus. We have spent half the year but there will still be several important premieres in theaters around the world, will we see any that exceed the numbers that Black widow is generating for the most formidable study of recent years?

What would Hollywood have become in the pandemic without streaming services? The most powerful studios in the American film industry are still in a battle for consumer preference, yet both use very different strategies to get the public’s attention. Each company has its series and star films, specially prepared to attract the attention of the public at certain times; the end of the year will be full of premieres that will represent a voracious competition for the participants, the consumer only has to choose what he likes the most.

2020 was a very crazy year for film and television in the world, especially for the United States, a country that has one of the largest and richest industries on the planet. His films and series are seen in many territories, generating countless comments and trends on social networks, as well as incredible profits for the studios in charge of translating the ideas in front of the camera. Of course, in March of last year nobody expected a pandemic, for those in charge of making fictions possible they managed as best they could, making decisions on the fly and releasing their film in the way that seemed most convenient.

