After many years of requesting it, it seems that they will finally heed the demands of the fans. One of the most beloved and powerful superheroes in this universe would be coming to an end in the MCU, the question is whether it will be a series for Disney + or a movie. Although the only important thing here is that Marvel is working on a project for Nova.

This superhero is known for being part of the Nova Corporation, an intergalactic police and military force that has already appeared in en Guardians of the Galaxy ’. Richard Rider and later Sam Alexander are the characters that have been under the helmet of this character. Its powers are the projection and absorption of energy, the ability to exert influence on open wormholes and the classic strength, speed, durability and speed beyond what is humanly possible.

According to a rumor that The Illuminerdi started, Marvel is working on a project for Nova focused on him as the protagonist. Although it is not known what style it will be, so far it has been said that Kevin Feige is the only producer attached to the project that it might not go until phase 5That is to say in a couple of years, since the 4 has not yet started, since the premiere of ‘Black Widow’ has been postponed.

He is said to have made his appearance in the James Gunn movie, where the guardians met Nova Corps. But it was not the only idea to bring it to live-action, it was also planned that his debut would be in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, but there was a problem, the excess of new and old characters, so he would not have an introduction as deserves.

Now, 2022 will be an unprecedented year for Marvel Studios where five films will debut, something never seen before. The curious thing about this data is that little is known about one of them, nothing is known, nor does it have a name, so it could be the perfect time, even possible actors are already being spoken to interpret it, this is serious.