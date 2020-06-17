« The Block of 9 », through the digital platform of Listin Diario, will present at 9:00 pm on Wednesday the 17th the news from the cinema and television series.

The audiovisual offer « Home Cinema » is conducted by specialists Francis de la Cruz and Rubén Peralta Rigaud, through Listín Diario’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

For this Wednesday 17, Francis de la Cruz will talk about the 10 best fantasy, horror and science fiction series of this last decade.

Also the new that actresses Dakota Johnson and Reese Witherspoon bring to the world of streaming. And the docuserie project premiered by “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish

+ Film themes

For his part, Rubén Peralta Rigaud (Cocaleca) will share about HBO Max’s decision to temporarily remove “Gone with the Wind” from its catalog.

In addition to a review of Spike Lee’s movie “Da 5 Blood”, which follows his latest and Oscar-winning hit ‘Infiltrated in the KKKlan’.

‘Give 5 Blood: Brothers in Arms’ follows the story of some war veterans who return to Vietnam in search of treasure buried by their missing squad leader.