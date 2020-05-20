Hollywood paused many big releases to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t necessarily been the case for the toys and merchandise related to those tapes.

AP –

Despite the postponement of premieres, toy manufacturers and game companies have promptly released a variety of products linked to titles ranging from “Black Widow” to “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (“Minions: The Origin of Gru” ) in hopes of weathering the storm. Most products are already in retail stores, both physical and online, months and up to a year before the new release dates.

Some believe that manufacturers made the right choice by offering the products now rather than waiting, especially since many of the products have already been manufactured and packaged for sale.

“The train had already started with these toys and there was no way to stop it,” said James Zahn, senior editor of The Toy Insider magazine. He doesn’t expect those products to sell so quickly without a supporting film, but he believes putting them up for sale now is arguably a better option than storing them in a warehouse, which would be the worst-case scenario for him.

Zahn said another option would be to sell the toys and commodity on sale.

“It can be very expensive,” he said. “You are basically paying the monthly rent on a deposit. You have to get out of that product quickly. Everything is on time, but now that calendar is out of date. Not just with toys. It is a whole marketing program with multiple pieces that move between different licensees. ”

Cinemas in the United States have been closed since mid-March, and many premieres they were postponed for later. Some states are considering opening them soon.

Faced with this situation, the studios chose to show their newly released films or to premiere on home platforms. That happened with Pixar’s “Onward,” which aired for a few weeks on the big screen before moving to a digital service, making it make more sense for toy companies to continue releasing their products coinciding with the animated film.

“Black Widow” by Marvel its derived products, such as toys and books, were postponed until November, as well as a free video game for mobile devices that highlights its characters. A collection of dolls for the new version with real actors of the animated classic “Mulan” (“Mulán”), whose premiere was postponed until July 24, is also available in stores.

Mattel He said products from “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was originally slated to premiere in July, will begin launching this summer and will continue to appear until the new release date, December 23.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “F9”, the new installment of the “Fast and Furious” saga, were postponed for a whole year, and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (“Ghostbusters: The Legacy “) several months. But the products derived from these films are already available online.

LEGO He has a particular plan for “Minions” next year.

“We recently released two building games for LEGO Minions inspired by the property and the characters, but we are retaining the rest of the collection that is directly linked to the next film to coincide with the new release date, “said Mike Ilacqua, chief marketing officer for the LEGO Group in the United States.

Zahn said the early launch of the products could be detrimental to “F9” and “Minions.” He also said there is a risk that the emotional connection of the child or adult will suffer if they cannot see the movie. He sees the film as “a commercial for the product,” especially for debutant characters like Taskmaster and Red Guardian from “Black Widow.”

In many cases, people who watch a movie want to simulate what they have seen.

“Certain characters may stick dust on the shelves, as they say, since children buy from the Black Widow but not from other characters they are not familiar with as collectors,” he explained.

Teiko Duplessis, mother of two children, agrees to some extent.

“If you grew up watching the movies of Marvel, it is advantageous for everyone to buy the commodityespecially if you can’t see the movie, ”said Duplessis, an Illinois resident who purchased a Scooby Doo t-shirt for her daughter. The shirt was tied to the Warner Bros. tape “Scoob!” (“Scooby!”), Which will go direct to digital platforms on May 15.

Duplessis said she is grateful for her purchase, and plans to buy more.

“My children know Scooby Doo,” he noted. “The film is a bonus. Whether or not the film came out is not a deciding factor for them. ”