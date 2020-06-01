It is no longer mandatory to scrap an old car to access the benefit

Aid to buy will reach 5,500 euros

The second edition of the Moves Plan, which will have a budget 40% higher than the previous one, will be approved by the Council of Ministers tomorrow and will grant aid to the purchase of new vehicles of up to 5,500 euros and without scrapping an old one is necessary.

The Moves Plan, which reaches the second edition with the one that comes, will be approved tomorrow June 2 at the Council of Ministers. It will offer aid for the purchase of efficient vehicles of between 4,000 and 5,500 euros. This difference is due to the fact that scrapping an old car will no longer be compulsory to access help, although obviously this will be greater if it is done.

The budget of the new Moves Plan It will be 40% higher than the previous one, specifically 65 million euros. An increase in flexibility has also been foreseen for the allocation of funds to the different lines eligible for subsidies, which, in addition to the acquisition of new cars, have to do with charging infrastructure, shared electric bicycles and various measures for plans. transportation to work. It is also announced that the management of purchases will be facilitated through the modality of renting.

The different Autonomous Communities will have the power with this new Moves Plan to give an advance to those beneficiaries who request it and can carry out the investment that it touches. In addition, the communities and cities themselves may reserve a part of the budget for their own actions, among which are, for example, movements such as the acquisition of an official fleet.

The Moves II Plan seeks to expedite the renewal of the Spanish car park, which is the great scourge of our country in what refers to polluting emissions caused by traffic. On average, he is over ten years old. Specifically, according to 2019 data, our cars are 12.4 years old on average. In addition, this aid will be essential in order to reactivate a market that has been badly damaged by the crisis in the coronavirus.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.