The Automotive Industry Value Chain Promotion Plan, presented this Monday by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, includes aid to private customers of 4,000 euros for the purchase of a vehicle with the ‘Zero’ label and up to 800 euros in case of buying a combustion car.

This is reflected in the draft plan, with a budget allocation of 3.75 billion euros, which has been taken by Europa Press and which is expected to be approved tomorrow during the ordinary Council of Ministers.

The total budget item includes a provision of 250 million euros for a renovation program for the Spanish car park, which will be managed by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Thus, in a first tranche, 230 million euros will be used to renovate the park of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, while 20 million euros will be reserved to promote the acquisition of industrial vehicles and buses.

The 230 million euros will be distributed following the criteria of technological neutrality and whenever a tourism of at least ten years old and seven years old is scrapped, if it is a commercial vehicle. These models must have the ITV in force and the holder must be the beneficiary of the aid or a first-degree relative.

In the case of passenger cars, it is limited to models with alternative energies or that have labels A or B and that have average emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) of less than 120 grams per kilometer, a figure that rises to 155 grams for light commercial vehicles.

The grants will prioritize the most efficient models, so that the purchase of cars with the ‘Zero’ label by individuals or the self-employed will be subsidized with 4,000 euros, while if an ‘Eco’ model is purchased, they will receive between 600 and 1,000 euros and between 400 and 800 euros if a model with a ‘C’ (combustion) label is purchased.

In the case of SMEs, aid is 3,200 euros for the ‘Zero’, between 500 and 800 euros for the ‘Eco’ and between 350 and 650 euros for the ‘C’, while large companies will receive 2,800 euros in the first case, between 450 and 700 in the second and between 300 and 550 euros in the third.

The draft compiled by Europa Press indicates that these amounts would increase by 500 euros as long as the recipient is a person with an income below the 40th percentile of income or with reduced mobility, as well as if the vehicle to be scrapped is over 20 years old.

Regarding the incentives to purchase light commercial vehicles of up to 2,500 kilograms, aid for ‘Zero’ models will vary between 2,800 and 4,000 euros, between 850 and 1,200 euros for those of the ‘Eco’ and between 700 and 1,000 euros for the C’.

For its part, the incentives to purchase heavy commercials are between 2,800 and 4,000 euros for the ‘Zero’, between 1,900 and 2,700 euros for the ‘Eco’ models and between 1,500 and 2,100 euros for the C ‘.

The price of passenger cars may not exceed 35,000 euros if they want to receive aid, a figure that rises to 45,000 euros in the case of people with reduced mobility or who buy cars with the ‘Zero’ label.

Used

Among the main novelties of this program, according to the draft, it stands out that the acquisition of used vehicles of less than one year, starting from March 2020, will be allowed as a measure that seeks to help dealers to exit self-registered vehicles during the period of confinement.

The automobile sector will have to make a mandatory discount and the same amount of what the State contributes, except in the cases of ‘Zero’ vehicles, which the amount contributed by the sector will be 1,000 euros.

For its part, for the purchase of industrial vehicles and buses, aid will range between 2,000 and 4,000 euros. With a limit of one vehicle per beneficiary and 30 for legal entities.