MOVES III plan: grants of up to € 7,000 to buy an electric car

The Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge has just presented today the MOVES III Plan. This is the third edition of the program of State aid for the purchase of electric cars, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell cars. The MOVES III Plan is endowed with 400 million euros, a budget that can be expanded by an additional 400 million, reaching a budget four times higher than the MOVES II Plan. In this article we are going to detail what aid you can access, how much and to buy what type of electrified vehicles.

When does the MOVES III Plan come into effect?

Right now. Tomorrow, April 10, applications for help can be processed, which may be carried out both by individuals, as well as by freelancers, carriers or companies. These aid are incompatible with the aid of the MOVES II Plan. Although the MOVES II has not been completely exhausted – some aid from the MOVES II Plan has not yet been processed and paid to its beneficiaries – during the time that both plans coexist, the beneficiary will be able to choose which one to take advantage of. We already anticipate it: the MOVES III Plan is much more interesting and ambitious.

The MOVES III Plan aims to reach a mobile fleet of 250,000 electric cars by 2023.

What types of car can I buy?

With the MOVES III Plan you will be able to obtain aid for the purchase of cars electrical, plug-in hybrids of at least 30 km of autonomy According to the WLTP cycle, hydrogen fuel cell cars, electric mopeds, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles and electric quadricycles, both light and heavy. It also includes aid to zero emission commercial vehicles. Passenger cars They may not have a pre-tax price higher than 45,000 euros, unless they are electric 8 or 9 seats, which raises the cut to 53,000 euros.

Photos of the Volkswagen ID.4, beneficiary of the MOVES III Plan

What is the amount of the aid?

The image below these lines shows the amount of aid in a table. We want to highlight, in the first place, the help to buy electric cars: 4,500 euros without scrapping or 7,000 euros, if we justify the scrapping of a car that we own and is at least 7 years old – a car that in our opinion, he still has a lot of life ahead of him. One detail to keep in mind is that plug-in hybrids with more than 90 km of autonomy will be able to access the same aids as pure electric cars.

At the end of the MOVES III Plan, it is intended that there will be 100,000 charging points in Spain.

Although today there are very few plug-in hybrids that meet these requirements, the technical evolution of the sector is unstoppable and very fast. All in all, aid of up to 5,000 euros for the purchase of a plug-in hybrid – with scrap, 2,500 euros without scrap – is a very large figure, and much higher than that collected in MOVES II.

An extra 10% for the disabled, taxi drivers / VTC and inhabitants of sparsely populated municipalities

This is an interesting novelty of the MOVES III Plan. All the aids listed in the previous paragraph would see their amount increased by an additional 10% In the event that the applicant has some degree of disability due to reduced mobility, is a passenger transport professional – both taxi driver and VTC – or is registered in a municipality with less than 5,000 inhabitants. In the latter case, additional aid is also contemplated for the installation of a charging point at home.

According to the Ministry, the MOVES III Plan may contribute up to 2,900 million euros to Spain’s GDP.

Thanks to this 10% increase, an individual who purchases an electric car, lives in a sparsely populated municipality and scraps a car, will be able to receive aid from up to 7,700 euros on your purchase price. That is, you can buy a car like the Dacia Spring for less than 10,000 euros, or a whole Tesla Model 3 for less than 45,000 euros. If you buy a commercial electric vehicle, the aid will be only 100 euros to reach 10,000 euros.

Photos of the Dacia Spring, beneficiary of the MOVES III Plan