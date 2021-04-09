MOVES III plan: everything you need to know

Enlarge

From April 10, the new Moves III Plan will come into force, which will have an initial budget four times higher than that of the Moves II, thus achieving that the subsidies for the purchase of an electric vehicle reach 7,000 euros by delivering a car in exchange.

Finally the day has come. The fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, has just announced how the Plan Moves III of aid to the deployment of the electric vehicle. A plan that will take effect from tomorrow, Saturday, April 10, and in which It will subsidize the purchase of a “zero emissions” car with up to 7,000 euros.

In total, a total budget of 400 million euros has been established which, if there is sufficient demand, could be increased to 800 million euros. The intention of the executive is that the grants remain in effect until at least 2023 in order to avoid “paragraphs, imbalances and confusion among end consumers”, as the minister herself has declared. In addition, he has pointed out that municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants will have an extra 10% aid both for the acquisition of new vehicles and for charging points.

What is the amount of the aid

Given that the total budget has quadrupled compared to the 100 million allocated to the Moves II Plan, aid for the acquisition of zero-emission cars is slightly increased. Aid that will go directly to individuals and the self-employed who will be able to obtain a subsidy, as already mentioned above, of up to 7,000 euros in the purchase of an electric vehicle, up to 1,300 euros if you opt for an electric motorcycle and up to 9,000 euros if you opt for a zero emissions van. Vehicles industrials and buses are left out of this program, passing now will depend on the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, which will have to approve another plan.

Sales that will only be effective if the user scraps a vehicle over seven years old. If you don’t, you will get a subsidy of 4,500 euros in the case of cars and 7,000 euros in the case of vans. Because the scrapping of old vehicles “is not only important to reduce emissions and improve road safety, but it also makes it possible to reinforce value chains in sectors such as aluminum, steel, copper, certain precious metals, plastics, rubbers or rubbers, contributing to the circular economy ”, indicated the Ministry.

2 photos These grants are mainly focused on the purchase of the electric car.

Enlarge

The program will once again be coordinated by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE) and managed by the autonomous communities and cities, which must carry out the corresponding calls in their territories. The criteria for the distribution of the 400 million initial budget will be by population. The The objective is to increase the penetration of the electric vehicle in Spain to reach 100,000 charging points and 250,000 electric vehicles by 2023 while, according to Ribera, it will help create some 40,000 jobs in Spain, also contributing some 2,900 million euros to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Associations welcome Moves III

The Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac) ha the approval of the new Moves III Plan was positively valued ensuring that it will allow electrified vehicle sales to grow 75% this year, up to 70,000 units. “These plans are undoubtedly essential, because regulatory commitments require concrete support like these. The increase in staffing for the Moves III and its continuity over time are undoubtedly good news ”, said the president of Anfac, José Vicente de los Mozos.

For its part, the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (Faconauto) has also valued positively the new Plan Moves III to promote electric mobility, especially for “rewarding” the autonomous communities that most promote this program and because it encourages the renewal of the Spanish car park, by contemplating the scrapping of models older. While the president of the National Association of Sellers of Motor Vehicles, Repair and Parts (Ganvam), Raúl Palacios, has ensured that the new one with the new “more efficient” Plan Moves III, “the wickers” have been created to achieve the objective of having a fleet of electric vehicles of 250,000 units in 2023, without forgetting that “It will serve to remedy the uncertainty and market stagnation caused by the intermittent aid.”