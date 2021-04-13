MOVES III aids for electric motorcycles

Last Friday we told you the details of the MOVES III Plan, an ambitious program to encourage the acquisition of ecological vehicles that is presented in this third edition with a budget of up to 800 million euros, eight times that of the previous campaign, and that in addition to promoting the purchase of electric cars with up to € 7,700, it has also not forgotten all the users of the two wheels with a help of € 1,430 in the best of cases.

The aid for the purchase of an electric motorcycle can reach € 1,430

Focusing on the private user and the self-employed, the aid related to the motorcycle sector only includes the purchase of L3e, L4e and L5e vehicles, that is, two-wheeled motorcycles with or without sidecar, and three-wheelers, which can develop a maximum speed greater than 45 km / h, which has been the equivalent to 125 cc onwards. In addition, these motorcycles, which must be electric, will have to have a power greater than 3 kW (4.08 hp) and a range equal to or greater than 70 km.

So that, the minimum amount of the aid is € 1,100 which goes up to € 1,300 if a vehicle is scrapped with more than 7 years old. In addition, and as a great novelty, in the case of living in a municipality with less than five thousand inhabitants, these amounts are increased by 10% (€ 1,210 and € 1,430, respectively). To say that from Saturday April 10 it is already possible to benefit from the new MOVES III entity, which is incompatible with the previous MOVES II.

Mopeds, again the great forgotten

However, despite the increase in aid from the previous € 750 to the current € 1,430, almost double, the MOVES III once again makes what we consider a great mistake, which is shut out mopeds, whose offer with electric motors is increasingly wide, and whose transition to them is interesting for several aspects.

First of all, many mopeds make use of two-stroke engines, which by their own operating principle, by burning oil together with gasoline to lubricate themselves, are more polluting than their four-stroke counterparts. Likewise, they are used for very short trips and at low speeds, which fit perfectly with an electric moped, and finally, a large part of their users are young adolescents, so it can be seen as a way to instill the electric vehicle in the new generations.

The MOVES III Plan only contemplates the purchase of motorcycles, excluding mopeds.

On the other hand, that small difference of € 200 between scrapping a vehicle, and no, it is unattractive for a future buyer to get rid of his current most polluting motorcycle, being the most logical to sell it in the second-hand market, where he can get a quantity much higher than that couple of hundred, and not thereby achieving the Government’s objective to remove the oldest and most polluting vehicles from circulation.

With all that, the purchase of electric scooters equivalent to 125 cc to use them in the city becomes more and more interesting, and as we already told you in our little contact with the SEAT MÓ eScooter 125, they are highly recommended for this, being it possible that we can find this month the proposal of the Spanish brand for about € 5,000 or the Niu MQI GT for below € 3,000 (in the absence of knowing the new official rates including the new MOVES III Plan that confirm these amounts).