The Moves 2020 Plan (MOVES II Program) approved by the Council of Ministers on June 16 includes, in addition to aid for the purchase of electric vehicles, incentives for the installation of the charging infrastructure. In this case the aid reaches between 30 and 40 percent of the eligible cost, up to a limit of 100,000 euros. It covers from private recharge at home at low power (less than 7 kW) until ultrafast public recharge on the road (with special interest in gas stations) at more than 100 kW of power, passing through all types of intermediate recharging.

In addition to direct financial aid to the purchase of electric vehicles, the greatest incentive that can be given to buyers to decide to make the move to this technology is the development of the public and private charging network. This action must become a natural process, which does not complicate your day to day. The network is structured on several levels. The Royal Decree establishes a recharging systems classification depending on its power (in case there are different powers in the same recharging system, this would be classified according to the maximum power of the installation’s recharging points):

Refill system linked: Power less than 7 kW.

Refill system conventional: Power equal to or greater than 7 kW, and less than 15 kW.

Charging system semi-fast: power equal to or greater than 15 kW and less than 40 kW.

System of fast charge: power equal to or greater than 40 kW and less than 100 kW.

System of ultra fast charging: power equal to or greater than 100 kW.

The Moves II Plan is endowed this year with 100 billion euros in total, which can be expanded via General State Budgets or transferred from other programs, as long as the funds are transferred or managed directly by the IDAE, in charge of coordinating the plan. There are three actions that include the aforementioned aid for the acquisition of vehicles, the implementation of recharging infrastructure, support for electric bicycle loan systems and the implementation of sustainable mobility measures.

Recharge infrastructure support plan

In the case of Performance 2, dedicated to the recharging infrastructure, the aid is aimed at the acquisition of private charging points, residential and single-family homes, and in business parking lots, to service their own fleet. Also included are public charging points located in car parks, hotels, shopping centers, universities, hospitals, industrial estates, sports centers and public companies. In the case of urban and interurban road axes and the road network, the Royal Decree makes special mention of the interest in charging infrastructure in service stations and gas stations and the opportunity recharge of buses by pantograph.

The amount of aid It will be 30% or 40% of the eligible cost, depending on the type of beneficiary (natural persons, self-employed persons, communities of owners, legal entities incorporated in Spain, local entities and the institutional public sector), establishing a limit of 100,000 euros. The aid will be granted directly.

The eligible costs They will be the project, the civil works, the engineering costs and the construction management of the wiring and its installation from the final electrical panel from which the circuit derives to the recharging point, which is also eligible. In the case of having an integrated payment system, this also enters the subsidy, as does the management, control and security system and the signage. In the case of collective car parks or communities of owners, the electrical pre-installation is also eligible.

The Moves II plan coordinated by IDAE is ultimately managed by the Autonomous Cities and Communities that must make calls in their respective territories. Application deadlines They will be different in each territory and depend on the haste of each one of them to materialize these calls.