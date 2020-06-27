He MOVES 2020 Plan It is the new aid package launched by the government to encourage the sale of plug-in hybrid and electric cars, a battery of stimuli with the aim of stimulating the sale of less polluting vehicles. With the arrival of models in lower segments, and in greater numbers, the supply of electric cars is increasing and the price of access is gradually decreasing. At this point, whoever is considering buying an electric car may ask: how can I access the aid of the MOVES Plan?

The plan launched by the Government has a 100 million budget and obliges manufacturers to supplement public aid with an additional 1,000 euros. At most, and depending on whether an old car is scrapped or not, aid to individuals can reach 6,500 euros in the case of electric cars and plug-in hybrids with more than 90 km of autonomy.

What is the maximum amount that I can obtain?

On the amounts of aid, both to individuals and self-employed, companies and non-profit organizations, and to all the vehicles it affects, we have already spoken previously. Now let’s focus on the purchase of a tourism by an individual.

Public aid will depend on the type of car we are going to buy and whether we deliver an old one or not. For battery electric cars, public aid is 4,000 euros if an old car is not scrapped. If a car over 10 years old is scrapped, the aid amounts to 5,500 euros. Hydrogen cars have the same aids. To the above we must add 1,000 euros of additional help from the manufacturer, so the maximum amount in a pure electric can reach 6,500 euros.

For their part, plug-in hybrids with between 30 and 90 kilometers of autonomy they have the help up to 2,600 euros (1,900 euros if an old car is not scrapped). If they have more than 90 km of autonomy (there are few models that achieve this), they are entitled to the same amounts as pure electric ones.

What requirements are necessary?

Buy the car in national territory and its new price does not exceed 45,000 euros (without VAT). In case of handing over a car for scrapping, it must be at least 10 years old.

No need to perform no management, since the dealer will take care of discounting the aid in question and provide the final price. It will also be in charge of managing the scrapping of the old car, in case it is delivered.

When can I request it?

If you want to take advantage of these grants, they can do so from June 16.

Will it affect me in the next Income Statement?

The answer is yes. Aid from the Moves Plan must be included as a Equity gain not derived from the transfer of assets in the rest of wages and incomes of the general income tax base. It will take into account the final aid you have received, the general tax base and the tax rate that corresponds to the taxpayer by their level of income.

For an average taxpayer, the tax rate would be between 25% and 30%, with a maximum rate of 48% for the highest incomes and a minimum of 19%. That is to say, If you receive 4,000 euros of aid and your IRPF tranche is 19%, you must pay 760 euros (19 percent of 4,000) on your next Statement. With this example, the real State aid would be 3,240 euros.