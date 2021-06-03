Move your hips, Noelia very flirtatious with phosphorescent bodysuit | Instagram

Singer Noelia once again delighted her fans by sharing one of her videos more flirtatious on Instagram as it is shown dancing very intensely, using only one body and slippers, both are phosphorescent.

The Puerto Rican celebrity and Instagram star always finds a way to pamper her followers with the content she publishes and this time she was no exception.

Despite the fact that the video in question was shared about 4 days ago, the singer and interpreter of “Give me a reason“It continues to be a trend among his followers, especially due to the fact that at first glance you can see that he is not wearing anything.

Noelia He decided not to add audio to the video, so that his followers could use whatever they wanted as mentioned in his description, what music would you put on it?

Read also: Incredible beauty, Rihanna

You put the music, the one you like the most, summer in sight, “wrote Noelia.

In addition to the sleeveless and strapless bodysuit she was wearing, which was the only item of clothing she was wearing at that time as it was immediately apparent that she was not wearing anything underneath, she was also accompanied by slippers with ribbons of the same phosphorescent tone as her body.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

The striking thing about his garment is that as he goes down it becomes narrower, so we can see a large part of his tattoo which is near his pelvic area and in the back it ends up getting lost among his charms.

To look even more flirtatious, in addition to said dancing, Noelia wears her hair down, so in each turn she manages to completely attract attention thanks not only to her figure but also to her charms and playful personality.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The video was recorded in her apartment, the one we have seen on more than one occasion in her videos, the one with a beautiful balcony that overlooks the sea, Noelia is in the bathroom, thanks to the dim light that is Note this part of the cozy place could be one of the favorite places to shoot videos.

For the interpreter of “Candle“It is very easy to get your followers excited with your content, always try to share something that you surely know they will like, always involving your charms and some transparencies that immediately manage to conquer anyone who sees them.