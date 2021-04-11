Move her beauties, Daniella Chávez dances to the rhythm of Beethoven | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Chilean model, Daniella Chávez is in her best moment as an influencer, collaborating with various brands and making a living from what she likes to model and show off before the professional camera in Photo shoots of the first quality with which it produces its attractive content.

That’s right, today we will address the new of the young chilean who is joining Tiktok trends to create fun videos dancing and this time moving her great beauty to the rhythm of a remix of Beethoven in which he left the internet with his mouth open.

Although it is a fairly short clip, it has been one of the most liked in its official Instagram profile thanks to the way he showed off moving perfectly for his fans.

So far it has exceeded 90,000 I like and it continues to be shared by users who want their friends to also enjoy their beauty and style, something that helps them a lot to grow their numbers.

But how do we know this video clip It is not the only thing that he has published but if we look at his stories we will realize that there he shares much more of his personal life, for example that he was promoting a very beautiful clothing brand and in a quite interesting way.

He also showed us the shelf that he has in his bathroom on which he places all those skin creams that he has bought and that some have given him as we know he works with different brands and even recommends some skin specialists so that you can enjoy their Benefits.

In fact, she also has the Kylie Jenner brand creams so they are surely of the best quality and they work quite well for Daniela Chávez to keep her skin beautiful and smooth, although she mentions that exercise also helps her a lot.

Finally, he shared some images of a bonfire that he has installed in the area of ​​his pool which works by means of a gas and that looks quite elegant at night when he enjoys the water and the privacy so special that he has in that place .

Yesterday he presumed to us that they were in the pool area of ​​his apartment, where he has a projector to watch music videos, movies or series at the same time as a blue light that illuminates the whole place in a quite mystical and interesting way.