Move charms, Anastasia Karanikolaou celebrates with Kylie Jenner

There is no doubt that the friendship between the famous socialites Kylie jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou is very strong and that they get along wonderfully they showed it in a couple of videos in which they were celebrating the birthday of the best friend of the youngest of the Kardashian Jenner Clan.

On this occasion we will address two videos, the first of which shows how the model was celebrating her birthday with her loved ones by blowing out the candles on her cake and showing off the elegant dress made with crystals he was wearing.

But the best came in the second video a clip that was taken by her best friend Kylie Jenner who was in charge of recording the exact moment in which Anastasia was about to get into her car, she noticed that her friend was watching her and moved her charms with his back to the camera, with movements that made users fall in love immediately.

Apparently the beautiful young woman knows how to perform the famous dance Twerk, in which moving in such a way is vital and Internet users love this in fact not many knew that talent of the also influencer.

If we take a look at the stories of the birthday girl We will be able to realize that she was surrounded by her best friends and only the people closest to her enjoying their quality time together, everyone having fun and finally they ended up celebrating in a club.

Another video showed once again that her dress made with crystals reveals a lot of her excellent and beautiful figure, everything can be seen through that elegant and beautiful dress that was perfect and highlighted her wholesale silhouette.

Internet users were hypnotized by being able to observe the clothes that he was wearing underneath, and they never imagined that he would use something like that in public.

Kylie Jenner considers her friend to be one of the most beautiful in the world and recommends that we also follow her in order to continue enjoying her content, one in which she also takes the opportunity to model various outfits and promote various brands doing her work as an influencer.

