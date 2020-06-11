Instagram @unnecessaryinventions

In these times of new normality due to the pandemic by COVID-19, Matty Benedetto invented a mouth covers that will allow you to drink alcohol; ‘Mixer Mask’.

The Instagram and Facebook page, ‘Unnecessary Inventions‘He was the one who shared this interesting experiment that will make even the coronavirus unable to keep you from tasting the beers you miss so much.

The mouth covers It contains a bag, same as through a funnel, you can put any type of drink (liquor, beer, whatever you like) … This invention will allow you to feel safe because you will drink without removing your mask in any moment.

Of course, the publication caused all kinds of comments, and most took the invention in the best way:

The surest way to enjoy a cold one this holiday weekend ”.

According to Benedetto, all you have to do is put on your mouthpiece and add up to 16 ounces (473 milliliters) of your preferred drink to the bag.

Peroooooooo

Do not get excited that the page of ‘Unnecessary Inventions‘It’s fake … As you read it. Its purpose is to create fake physical products that solve basic problems, or that everyone asks to be made, but that do not really exist for marketing.

