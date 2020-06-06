To prevent COVID-19 infections, the population must make correct use of the mouth mask, which must cover the nose and mouth, said the specialist of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Paola Johana Hernández Rodríguez.

The assistant coordinator of epidemiological surveillance of the Representation Office of the IMSS Mexico City North, explained that if only the mouth is covered, the microorganisms that remain on the outside of the mouthpiece will breathe, which will cause the person to become ill .

He mentioned that the different types of mouthguards prevent people from being infected, in addition to protecting the user.

“There are standard, biphasic for surgical or surgeon use, and triphasic such as high-efficacy masks,” he said in a statement.

He specified that a standard mouthpiece is in common use and in the face of the health emergency due to COVID-19, everyone can use it. This provides protection of 70 percent, so it does not allow the discharge of secretions, and has a life span of approximately four hours.

“If I am ill person I do not use mouthguards and your healthy person does use it, the efficiency drops to 20 percent. And if both sick and healthy people wear face masks, that effectiveness increases up to 80 percent protection, “he said.

Hernández Rodríguez indicated that the triphasic mouthpiece is the one with folds and a wire that molds to the shape of the nose and face, and therefore provides greater security.

He added that high-efficiency mouthpieces, known as N95 or KN95 masks, are up to 98 percent safe where no particle less than five microns thick will have contact with the airways. In addition, they have a maximum continuous use life of 24 hours; however, the recommendation is to use it for periods not exceeding 12 hours.

If it is used intermittently, for a couple of hours and is removed, it can extend its life span from 48 to 72 hours. It is possible to reuse it but there are ways to protect it, the ideal is to put them in paper bags, put them in areas where nothing falls on them so that they do not lose their original shape, he said.

If they get wrinkled or lose their start feature, they should also be thrown away. It is also not recommended to put alcohol or any substance to eliminate microorganisms because they get wet and at that moment they lose effectiveness, he said.

“The myth that has to be eliminated is that homemade mouthguards do not work, since they do not go through a quality certification such as surgical grade ones made with a special fabric where particles with dimensions greater than five microns cannot be filtered”, precise.

The specialist indicated that the ideal time to use the standard mouthguards is when we are going to be in places with a high concentration of people, for example on public transport.

In small areas with five or up to 10 people where a healthy distance cannot be kept, its use is necessary; But if the space allows maintaining more than 1.80 meters, it can be dispensed with, he said.

Finally, he mentioned that for the removal and placement of both types of masks, hands must be washed with soap and water, if not possible, alcoholic solutions can be used.

