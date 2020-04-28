According to the National Institute of Public Health, if 10 to 50% of the population used the mouth mask correctly, a reduction in infections of 20% would be estimated.

So that the wearing a face mask reduces the number of infections, 10 to 50% of the country’s population should use it correctly and consistently, said the undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell.

At a press conference, he pointed out that according to an investigation by the National Institute of Public Health, it was concluded that the scientific evidence It is not conclusive to support the population use of mouth masks to decrease the number of infections of respiratory virus infection.

He explained that according to the study Quick Review of the Use of Mouthguards in the Community Environment and Acute Respiratory Tract Infection, it follows:

• 4 to 6 systematic reviews found no contagion reductions associated with the use of masks

• 6 experimental studies found no difference in the probability of contagion associated with the use of masks

• Only 1 study estimated a reduction of 20% in which 10 to 50% correctly uses the mask

“It is not that it is wrong or harmful to wear a mask. There is a phenomenon called risk compensation, which is that people could feel protected because they have their faces covered with face masks and they begin to decrease their attention from other sanitary measures, such as hand washing, sneeze protection, staying at home, or keep a healthy distance. If this occurs, the possible benefit of the mouthpiece could be offset by the decrease in other measures.“He explained.

He added that it is not inconvenient that state and Mexico City authorities recommend the use of face masks, however, if by being attentive to them we reduce other fundamental mass mitigation measures, that would be inconvenient“He asserted.

