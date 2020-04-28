According to the National Institute of Public Health, if 10 to 50% of the population used the mouth mask correctly, a reduction in infections of 20% would be estimated.

So that the wearing a face mask reduces the number of infections, 10 to 50% of the country’s population would have to use it correctly and consistently, said the undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell.

At a press conference, he pointed out that according to an investigation by the National Institute of Public Health, it was concluded that the scientific evidence It is not conclusive to support the population use of mouth masks to decrease the number of infections of respiratory virus infection.

Dr. López-Gatell explained that the mouthpiece does not fully protect the Covid-19 who wears it, although it does prevent the patient from being infected, obviously, from infecting others.

Protection of others

Following are substantive excerpts from the undersecretary’s presentation during the evening press conference:

There is a substantial part of evidence on the usefulness of the mouthguards as a protection mechanism for others, from a person who has the infection, in this case COVID, who does not transmit it to others, to the extent that they have a retention element, mechanically blocking, and then decreases the probability that the infecting particles, which are these liquid virus particles, will spread to the neighbor’s eyes, nose or mouth …

And here I say again, it is not that it is wrong to use mask covers, it does not hurt to use mask covers. There is a phenomenon called risk compensation, which is that people could feel protected because they have their faces covered with a face mask and then begin to decrease their attention from other health security measures, basic hand hygiene, protection sneezing, sheltering at home if you have symptoms, keeping a healthy distance, etc., etc.; then, if that happens, the possible benefit of the face mask could be offset by the reduction of discipline, intensity, and the constancy of other measures.

In conclusion, it does not seem inconvenient to me that some state health authorities, including Mexico City, recommend the use of face masks. As we have said, it is an auxiliary, but if by paying attention to the mouth mask we begin to reduce the attention of the other massive mitigation measures, because we are diverting attention and we would be reducing the most effective measures, then that would be inconvenient.

We know that the case of Mexico City is not the case; in fact, Mexico City is the area, the federal entity with the widest, largest and most sustained reduction in mobility in the entire country, and it is the one that at the moment it is contributing much more to the reduction of infections; then, there we are calm.

But yesterday we were talking about this situation in some municipalities where they put a lot of effort to the issue of mouth masks and other measures that are fundamental, (such as) the suspension of non-essential work, it is not being taken care of with the same intensity.

“Quick Review of the Use of Mouthguards”

LÓpez-Gatell explained that according to the study Quick Review of the Use of Mouthguards in the Community Environment and Acute Respiratory Tract Infection, it follows:

• 4 to 6 systematic reviews found no contagion reductions associated with the use of masks

• 6 experimental studies found no difference in the probability of contagion associated with the use of masks

• Only 1 study estimated a reduction of 20% in which 10 to 50% correctly uses the mask

“It is not that it is wrong or harmful to wear a mask. There is a phenomenon called risk compensation, which is that people could feel protected because they have their faces covered with face masks and they begin to decrease their attention from other sanitary measures, such as hand washing, sneeze protection, staying at home, or keep a healthy distance. If this occurs, the possible benefit of the mouthpiece could be offset by the decrease in other measures.“He explained.

He added that it is not inconvenient that state and Mexico City authorities recommend the use of face masks, however, if by being attentive to them we reduce other fundamental mass mitigation measures, that would be inconvenient“He asserted.

