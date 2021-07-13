Mouth vs. Atlético Mineiro LIVE ONLINE for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores: day, schedule and TV channels to SEE LIVE the match with Marcos Rojo, Nacho Fernández, Carlos Izquierdoz, Sebastián Villa and Hulk

Mouth will face the Athletic Mineiro this Tuesday, July 13, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup. The match will take place in La Bombonera and will feature a broadcast of ESPN for much of South America.

The Xeneize underwent a very big change. Great figures like Carlos Tevez left and Esteban Andrada and other players such as Nicolás Orsini, Norberto Briasco and Esteban Rolón arrived.

In addition, Miguel Ángel Russo will not be able to count on Edwin Cardona or Frank Fabra: the former decided to return to Colombia instead of going directly to Argentina, so the health bubble burst.While the left-back returned to his native country for personal reasons. It will be the first official meeting of the Ribera team for the first time in a long time: the last was the defeat against Racing in the semi-finals of the League Cup, on May 31 last.

The Brazilian team, for its part, arrives with more filming, since it is playing the Brasileirao, which did not stop for the realization of the Copa América. In addition, he is in a great moment: he won 4 consecutive games, one of them against Flamengo.

The bad news for Mineiro is that the presence of Nacho Fernández is in doubt, since he suffered an injury in one of the last matches of the team. Anyway, the ex River will do everything to be present in the Bombonera.

The last time these two teams met was in the second leg of the 2000 Mercosur Cup quarterfinals: that day they drew 2-2 and Xeneize was eliminated, since Mineiro won in the first leg. will be the result this time? It will be seen.

Boca Juniors vs. Atlético Mineiro when and at what time do you play for the Copa Libertadores?

Boca and Atlético Mineiro will meet on Tuesday July 13 for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores in La Bombonera.

Schedule and TV by country

Argentina: 19:15 hours by ESPN

Brazil: 19.15 hours by Fox Sports and Facebook Watch Conmebol

Uruguay: 19.15 hours by ESPN

Bolivia: 18.15 hours by ESPN

Venezuela: 18.15 hours by ESPN

Paraguay: 18.15 hours by ESPN

chili: 18.15 hours by Fox Sports 2

Colombia: 17.15 hours by ESPN

Ecuador: 17.15 hours by ESPN

Mexico: 17.15 hours by Clear Brand Y Claro Sports

Peru: 17.15 hours by ESPN

USA: 3:15 p.m. PT / 6:15 p.m. ET by Fanatiz and beIN Sports