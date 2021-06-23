Moussa Gholam and Eva Díez stand out in the poster of the boxing evening in Badia del Vallès

This Saturday June 26, Team Solé and the english promoter of Kieran farrell, Vicious Promotions, organize a new boxing evening in the Badia del Vallès, Barcelona.

Team Solé presents a totally professional evening, with a total of eight matches with names like those of Francis Morales, Aazddin Aajour or Eva Diez, who will play his 2nd professional fight, and also combines boxing with football, since he plays in the first team of the Raise the Flats female, newly promoted team to the Iberdrola Challenge league. Also with the expected return of Moussa Gholam (15-0, 8 KO), after two difficult years for the Moroccan fighter. His last fight was on November 30, 2019 at the Palau d’Esports de la Vall d’Hebron, in Barcelona, ​​before Suriya Tatakhun.

The rival of the Moroccan boxer settling in L’Hospitalet de Llogbregat will be the georgian Nukri Gamgebeli (10-11, 7 KO), 23 years old and 1.82 in height, for Moussa’s 26 years and 1.78 cm.

The official weigh-in will be this Friday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the OSTRES restaurant! From the sea to the plat, from the coastal town of Canet de Mar.