Moussa Gholam already has a rival for Badía del Vallés

The Moroccan resident in Barcelona Moussa Gholam (15-0, 8 KO) will star in the stellar match of the Badía del Vallés evening, which has already closed the bill with eight professional matches, as we reported.

Gallego Prada’s fighter already has a rival. It will be the Georgian Nukri Gamgebeli (10-11, 7 KO), 23 years old and 1.82 tall.

Gholam is back in the ring after nearly two years without a fight, and the buzz is high for this eight-round fight at super featherweight.

The evening organized by Team Solé for June 26 it has the final icing.