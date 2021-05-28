Mouser Electronics Discusses Energy Management in Latest Empowering Innovation Together Program Series

EE Raymond Yin and Steven Shackell Discuss GaN and SiC Market Growth

Today, Mouser Electronics Inc. released the second installment in the 2021 series of the award-winning Empowering Innovation Together ™ (EIT) program and The Tech Between Us podcast. The second episode of the series – available on the website of Mouser, Alexa, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora and Spotify – discusses power management and the potential of broadband bandgap technology.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005594/es/

The second installment of Mouser Electronics’ Empowering Innovation Together 2021 program and The Tech Between Us podcast explore power management and the potential of broadband bandgap technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

Each month, this series provides a more detailed look at the innovative industry technologies that shape today’s society, while bringing together a timely collection of podcasts, videos, blogs, articles, and infographics that focus on the major current technological trends.

In this episode, Steven Shackell, Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride Product Line Manager at ON Semiconductor, joins Raymond Yin, Mouser’s Director of Digital Content, in a conversation about today’s bandgap devices. As they define what makes a semiconductor “wide bandgap,” they discuss the applications, benefits, and limitations of technology in power management design.

“The latest installment of the EIT program gives engineers a glimpse of what the future may hold for power management technology,” said Glenn Smith, president and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “As energy demand increases, the broad bandgap offers significant opportunities to continue to improve energy efficiency, positioning it as the future of semiconductors.”

Read more

The upcoming energy management technology topics in the 2021 series of the EIT program will delve into artificial intelligence, automation, and other topics, and discuss new product technologies such as sensor technology and sensor technology. radio frequency (RF) and wireless. The program highlights the development of various new products and reveals the technical advances that are necessary to stay up-to-date on new market trends.

The second installment of the Empowering Innovation Together 2021 program is sponsored by valued Mouser manufacturing partners Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor and Wolfspeed.

Established in 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the most recognized electronic component programs in the industry. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic components distributor, focused on introducing new products from its leading manufacturing partners. Serving the global community of electronic design engineers and buyers, the global distributor website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages ​​and currencies, and features more than 5 million products from more than 1,100 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide the best customer service in your local language, currency, and time zone. The distributor ships to more than 630,000 customers in 223 countries / territories from its state-of-the-art 1 million square foot distribution facility in the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other product, logo, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005594/en/

Contacts

For more information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Corporate Communications and Media Relations Manager

+1 (817) 804-7764

Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com