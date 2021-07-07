Mouse pups have been obtained from sperm that have been enduring radiation in space for almost six years, according to research

In science fiction cinema we have sometimes been drawn to the possibility of taking human civilization to other planets through frozen embryos, as occurs tangentially in ‘Interstellar’. And in line with that, there are investigations around the conservation of viable gametes in space, like the one published by a team of researchers from the University of California.

Is about having verified that the sperm is resistant enough to give viable offspring, despite the large dose of radiation it receives in space, especially after even years have passed. In the past we have seen how bacteria are perfectly capable of resisting in space for years, but they are very different cells from the gametes of a diploid species and with sexual reproduction such as the mouse, in addition to the known and demonstrated capacity of adaptation of the bacteria thanks to mutations (which do not have gametes or the complex organisms that generate them).

Conservation seems to be the key

The research has been published in the journal Science. This is a work led by Teruhijo Wakayama, from the University of Yamanashi in Japan, in which they wanted to see how space and its complicated conditions affected life as we know it to the state of male reproductive cells of a mammal, in this case Mus musculus (the mouse), a common species in experimentation.

The twelve best males out of 66 at the level of sperm quality were selected and doses were frozen both to send to space and to have control doses on Earth. Thus, what they did is irradiate the control samples that remained on Earth with X-rays to see the effects, which they would compare with doses that had spent 9 months, 2 years and 9 months and 5 years and 9 months on the Space Station. International.

In addition to the state of the sperm, the viability was seen in each case, that is, the sperm were able to fertilize an egg (by injecting it directly). These zygotes were transferred to females so that they could gestate them and, although they detected some DNA damage, offspring with normal genetic activity were developed and born, and even these themselves had offspring in turn.

The key, they explain, was the dehydration of samples, because the radiation affects the water molecules (which become more unstable). By removing the water, they saw that the frozen samples held up much better than the fresh ones in water.

According to the work, 240 offspring were born derived from sperm that had been in the ISS for almost three years and 170 more than those that had been for almost six years. That is, there was 410 space pups, so to speak.

Extrapolating from the results, Wakayama and his colleagues calculate that the frozen sperm could hold up to 200 years on the International Space Station, although it would also depend on the different types of radiation that are found in space since the ISS is covered by the Earth’s magnetic field and this represents some protection against radiation found in more remote areas, in addition to the influence of microgravity.

According to Ulrike Luderer, a reproductive toxicologist at the University of California, it is the first time that the gametes of a mammal have spent about six years frozen in space and look favorably on this work. Although yes, it is missing that there is expanded and more specific information on the behavior patterns of the mice born from this sperm.

A priori, the results are interesting, although there is still considerable scope when it comes to investigating the viability of embryos in space (more species, all embryonic development in the ISS, etc.). The team is very optimistic that alien gamete preservation is “a new choice for our future” as major disasters like Fukushima occur, seeing it as viable and even low-cost.

Of course, Wakayama indicates that mouse DNA is possibly more resistant to radiation than other species, like the human. Given that fungus spores and other microorganisms are candidates to survive on Mars, the truth is that we cannot rule out anything outright in the distant future, but for now it seems that there is still enough left to see banks of semen / ovules in space, and also We already saw that life on Mars is more complicated than what they painted in ‘The Martian’.