Mousa Gholam shines on the poster for Saturday June 26 in Badia del Vallès

On Saturday June 26, Team Solé organize a new boxing evening in Badia del Vallès, province of Barcelona.

With the collaboration of the Badia del Vallès town hall, and the rest of the sponsors, Team Solé presents a totally professional evening, with a total of eight matches with names such as those of Francis Morales, Aazddin Aajour or Eva Díez.

For this evening Team Solé and Vicious Promotions partner again to bring a powerful international team with four boxers from the UK, and more details may be announced shortly.

Without a doubt, the outstanding news of the event is the return of Moussa Gholam, of Gallego Prada team, who will fight again after two difficult years for the Moroccan fighter.