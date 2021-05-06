Mou’s Roma wants to build a great team. De Gea in the crosshairs

Mourinho plans a revolution in Roma and intends to bring in luxury signings to change the face of the team from the capital of Italy. In this sense, and after confirming the interest in Raúl Jiménez, Mourinho will seek to reinforce the goal with a stellar addition: David De Gea.

The Portuguese coach, who already directed the Spanish goalkeeper during his time at Manchester United wants to take advantage of the fact that the goalkeeper could leave the ‘red devils’ this summer. In fact, the loss of prominence of the Spanish goalkeeper against Henderson could accelerate De Gea’s final march towards Serie A.

According Il Corriere della Sera, Roma would like De Gea on loan, something that Manchester United would see with good eyes to get rid of the high salary that the goalkeeper charges.

To be able to have a place in the she-wolf, the capital team will try to sell Pau López and Olsen, while Mirante will end his contract, and it is expected that he will also leave. Despite this, Roma doubts the viability of this signing knowing the high salary of the Spanish.

Remember that Pau López suffered an injury to his left shoulder and will have to undergo surgery, so he will be away for about 3 months. In this sense, reinforcing the goal becomes a necessity and Mourinho dreams of having De Gea again.

🤕 Pau López will have to undergo surgery on his left shoulder and will be out for at least 3 months. Bad news for Roma. pic.twitter.com/725vaED305 – I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) May 6, 2021

However, there are more alternatives to cover the goal of Roma, and it is that the ‘giallorosso’ team has started conversations with Jorge Mendes, agent of Rui Patricio, who currently plays for Wolverhampton