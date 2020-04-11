Daddy Yankee can’t hold back the tears

The singer Daddy Yankee has announced through his social networks that he feels a deep pain for the loss of a young girl who stole his heart for his fight.

It is about young Jessie Reyes, a breast cancer patient who unfortunately left for the world, “this young woman wanted to live,” said Daddy Yankee.

Recall that Reyes starred in the music video for the song “Yo Contra Ti” by reggaetonist Daddy Yankee. In the audiovisual material Jessie gave her best as a sign of professionalism and struggle.

For his part, the singer Daddy Yankee, shared a postcard on his Instagram account that quotes the following: “This #tbt is sad but at the same time special. Sad, because we got up with the news of your departure. Special, for your legacy. You always waged war and never allowed #cancer to steal your identity. I will never forget with the force that you sang: YOU CAN TOUCH MY BODY MY SOUL IS UNTOUCHABLE •

EVEN THOUGH YOU TEAR MY FLESH MY FAITH IS UNBEATABLE • YOU WILL NOT STOLE WHO I AM, MY SPIRIT IS STRONGER • I HAVE THIS WAR EVEN EVEN IF I FACE DEATH • Fly high to that place, where there is no pain, crying or suffering. Rest in peace and power beside the Lord. “JESSIE KINGS” #YoContraTi #ModoDeGuerra @jezuki.

