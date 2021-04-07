Mourning soccer: Former Real Madrid player of the Spanish League dies

Soccer in Spain is in mourning after the death of the former defender of the I raised and Real Madrid, Antonio Calpe, who died on April 7 at the age of 81, after a prolific career as a professional player in the 60’s and 70’s, being part of multiple championships with the Merengues.

Calpe played as a defender and was part of the Levante team that managed to be promoted to the Spanish First Division in 1963. His good performances with the Barça team led him to wear the shirt of the ‘greatest’, Real Madrid, a team with which played from 1965 to 1971.

Also read: Club América: This is how Emilio Azcárraga ran a champion from the Eagles in full celebration

With Madrid, Calpe played 121 games and scored 3 Spanish Leagues, 1 Spanish Cup and 1 European Cup, today the Champions League.

“Real Madrid wants to express its condolences and its affection and affection to all its relatives and loved ones,” published the meringues.

For its part, the granata team dedicated an emotional publication to Calpe, recalling one of the last interviews with its former player.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: