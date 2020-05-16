Mourning royalty, princess loses life | Facebook Special

Princess Maria Galitzine passed away unexpectedly at the age of 31 in the city of Houston, due to a thoracic aneurysm just over a week after reaching 32 years of age. Princess Maria Galitzine was the great-granddaughter of Charles I, the last emperor of Austria.

Leaving her two-year-old son Princess Maria Galitzine passed away on May 4 and his remains were buried last Friday according to People in spanish. In addition it also ensures that the princess lost her life at her home in Houston.

Princess Maria Galitzine married Rishi Roop Singh in 2017, who is the Chef of the Derek Hotel in Houston. Within a year of marriage they had their first and only child together Maxim in February 2018. It should be noted that little is known about the princess and her private life because He spent his life away from the spotlight, documenting little on his social networks.

Who was Princess Maria Galitzine?

Princess Maria Galitzine was the great-granddaughter of Empress Zita of Borbó-Parma and was born in 1988 in Luxembourg. The education and early years of the princess were in Russia, in the city of Moscow. Then princess maria galitzine he moved to Belgium to continue studying and later She moved to Brussels, Chicago and Houston for work reasons, specializing in interior design and furniture.

In addition, it should be noted that the loss of princess galitzine It was not the only one for his royal family. In the last weeks, María Teresa de Borbón-Parma, cousin of King Felipe VI, died, the cause for which she lost her life was due to the pandemic virus.

While on May 7, the princess passed away Diana de Bourbon-Parma also as a victim of the pandemic virus. Princess Diana of Bourbon-Parma tShe was also the niece of Empress Zita and was the first sister of Queen Anne of Romania.

