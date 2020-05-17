Omar Torres passed away the night of Friday, May 15 in Sinaloa (IG: omartorres235)

The world of regional mexican is in mourning after the death of Omar Torres, who was director of videos of various figures of that genre such as Christian Nodal, Nathanael Cano and Gerardo Ortiz, among several others.

According to the information released so far, Torres passed away on Friday night after suffering a car accident on the road. Culiacán – Mazatlán, in Sinaloa.

The incident occurred around 10 pm, when Torres’ vehicle hit a heavy transport that was circulating at the height of the Emiliano Zapata syndicate, and near the capital of Sinaloa.

According to Tribuna, Torres was traveling in a rented vehicle and headed to Mazatlán, from the United States, for work reasons.

Due to the strong impact, according to that same medium, the body of the music producer would have been pressed inside the vehicle.

Before the news, several of the celebrities with whom he collaborated dedicated some messages to him through their social networks.

Christian Nodal, cOn who worked on the Nada Nuevo video, he published a story in which he said “D.E.P Omar Torres”.

Nathanael Cano, involved in a recent controversy with Pepe Aguilar, He also referred to the death of the producer and musical director, known in the media as “Yogi”.

“For the best video producer. Still more successes were lacking. You are a dog ”, he wrote in networks.

In fact, with Nathanael he worked on the song Arriba, which is the most recent single published by the 18-year-old.

No te Concaron Mal, by Christian Nodal, Tres Botellas y Mi Soledad, by Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, and El Golpe Avisa, by Régulo Caro and Grupo Codiciado were other of his works in regional Mexican music, where he was already a recognized figure.

Precisely Régulo wrote on Instagram: “I can’t believe that just yesterday morning we were messing around, pinch * fat Yogue, DEP. Omar Torres made most of my videos since I started.”

Even Chiquis Rivera, the daughter of the late Jenni Rivera, joined the expressions of regret and condolences, as she worked with Torres on the videos of La Necia and Paloma Blanca.

“What sad news, God have him in his holy glory, Omar Torres,” wrote the singer on Instagram.

The singer Luis Coronel He also referred to the matter and said: “I would like to express myself, but I cannot. Speechless. Rest in peace, Omar Torres ”.

The Nathanael Cano controversy

In addition to being related to the producer who passed away a couple of days ago, the name of Natanel Cano gained relevance last week in Mexico after launching himself against Pepe Aguilar, a figure of music in Mexico.

Pepe Aguilar offered an interview to youtuber Escorpión Dorado where they talked about current music and talked about the lying down, current of which Nathanael is representative.

In a network transmission, Cano railed against Aguilar, who replied in a video where he said that he never referred to him, since he did not even know him.

“For starters, with all due respect, I don’t even know you. A song in life I have never heard of you. God help you, do well and I wasn’t even talking about you, or a genre, or anything, “said the singer.

Nathanael finally apologized and it seems that both decided to turn the page after the incident.

