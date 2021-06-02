Mourning in EXATLON Mexico: Former athlete dies from COVID-19

Courtesy Instagram Stephania Gomez

COVID-19 is once again wreaking havoc in Exatlon, but this time it is not the United States edition but Exatlon Mexico, where one of its most emblematic former athletes lost the battle against COVID-19.

This is Stephania Gómez, known as “the human torch”, who left her mark on the sands of the Dominican Republic in two seasons of the competition and lost her life at dawn on June 1, a victim of complications derived from COVID-19. Stephanie was 30 years old.

The official profile of TV Azteca, the production house of Exatlon México, published a photo of the athlete accompanied by a message that the Exatlon México profile initially shared: “Today we say goodbye to a great woman, athlete and friend. We will always take you to a very special place. Thank you Steph for being a part of our family. Fly high our dear Human Torch! “

In recent days, Gómez’s relatives were collecting money through social networks to cover the medical expenses of Steph, who was confined for several days in the Angeles de Puebla hospital, receiving care to combat the painful disease that the lives of millions of people around the world.

From the girl’s environment, they published a message on her Instagram profile to thank the support of her hundreds of thousands of followers during this painful process. “Keep in your mind the best memory you have of Steph, close your eyes and with much love send a lot of light and peace to her and her family,” he said.

“Thank you to each of you for supporting her in her journey in this life, for being at the foot of the canyon during this process and for today accompanying her and her loved ones in heart and soul,” the text continued. “We have no doubt that Steph enjoyed life, was a warrior and inspired many, not for nothing is and will continue to be our Human Torch, because from where she is she will continue to illuminate many paths with her light.”

The reactions to this message were immediate, even Chuy Almada, a Mexican athlete and a familiar face to Exatlon United States fans, wrote these heartfelt words: “Your torch will always be lit in the hearts of all of Mexico !! fly high Steph 🕊🙏 ”.

Another athlete who spoke out was Exatlon México warrior Patricio Razo, who shared with Stephania in the Exatlon México arenas, and revealed the deep bond that united them: “You were the first friend I had in exatlon and you were someone to who I admired a lot for your way of being and thinking 🙌🏻 You leave a hole in this world, but you also leave a flame that can never go out 😊 Rest in peace Steph 🙏🏻💙 “

In life, Stephania Gómez was a renowned athlete who excelled in the discipline of Jiujitsu in different international competitions. In 2018 he marked an important achievement, ranking number one in the national ranking of his native country, Mexico.

Our condolences to the entire Exatlon family around the world. Rest in peace.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories