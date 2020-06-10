A sad day for the members of the Sociedad Deportiva Colloto, who they gave an emotional farewell to their partner Michi Álvarez, a cadet team player, only 15 years old, who passed away after suffering from leukemia that had been diagnosed at the beginning of this season. “He was a leader, an example and a very mature person”, emphasized the members of the staff, who attended the wake installed in the El Salvador mortuary in Oviedo.

That of Michi Álvarez, a young man from the town of Faro, is a story of the fight against the disease. “When they diagnosed him in October it hurt us, but his death has been a tremendous stick”, explained Ariel Rubio, captain of the cadet team, representing the rest of the players.

His coach, Darío Pidal, remembered him as “a piece of bread”. Something with which his colleagues agreed, highlighting his character as “leader” and his “maturity” compared to the rest. The coexistence between that group of players had always been very good. “We were a pineapple”. They had been together for many years. Specifically, Álvarez had been a member of the club “since prebenjamín”.

For this reason and for the thousand stories they lived together, tears were inevitable. Many of them could not even speak, immersed in heartbroken tears. As a tribute, the cadet squad plans to remove its bib. “We will never use number 8 again. That is yours. As long as we are with this coach and everyone together, we will keep it.”, Rubio stressed.

Present at the door of the chapel, his father, José Miguel Álvarez, could not articulate a word, moved by the affection shown by the young people. And, above all, Álvarez was very passionate about soccer: “A serious guy, but he also made jokes”. A “good” kid, who when he became ill with leukemia received the full support of the club, in which he had spent so many years.

These displays of affection began as early as November. Then he received a tribute from his colleagues. It was on a day of competition that was suspended due to the storm, which did not prevent the cadet players from going to the local sports center to show their support, with some shirts that bore the slogan: “Cheer up, Michi. See you soon.”, in addition to delivering other memories in the team.

The world of soccer Asturian has also shown his support for the family, having a memory for the young man: “He was a great oviedista and it is a hard loss. The family has all our love and support, and football, at times like this, is here to unite,” said Manuel Paredes, vice president of Oviedo, who went to the funeral home yesterday representing the blue club.

One more show of affection for a player who will not be forgotten.