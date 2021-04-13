Mourinho’s transfer list

04/12/2021

On at 20:38 CEST

Martí Grau

José Mourinho would have in mind a list of several players to leave Tottenham for next season. In a disappointing London club season, seventh with 49 pointsNow the Portuguese coach would try to reformulate the squad, giving way to important names.

As the British newspaper The Mirror advanced, there are a total of seven players whose continuity with the English club is complicated. The list of departures would be headed by Dele there, a footballer who has been decreasing with the passing of the seasons, going to assume the role of secondary. Also, at just 25 years old, it could be a good market opportunity for the club.

Another important name is that of Davinson Sanchez. The Colombian center-back, the undisputed starter with Mourinho, could leave the team due to the interest of other clubs. To this would also be added the Ivorian side Serge aurier, that between his irregularity in the game and the injuries, is a clear candidate to leave.

Mourinho during the match against Dinamo Zagreb

| AFP

Players that did not finish working

Footballers like Juan Foyth Y Ryan Sessegnon, Loaned to Villarreal and Hoffenheim respectively, they now have more regularity than they had at Tottenham and would not return under Mourinho’s orders.

Harry winks would be another name to leave the team. The 25-year-old midfielder, with very few minutes in the team, would be seen as a sale to make money.

End of cycle by Erik Lamela

After nine seasons at the English club, now Erik lamela he would be called to leave London. Without ever having been able to establish himself as the undisputed starter, the Argentine forward would thus end his long stint at Tottenham.

For its part, Mourinho, who still has two more years on his contract, would have in mind with these tweaks to re-create a competitive team. In order to qualify for the Champions League this season, he would now draw up a project to compete for all the titles in the coming seasons.