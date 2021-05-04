Mourinho’s most risky challenge

05/04/2021

On at 19:21 CEST

Football will not be without Mourinho for long. After making it official this Tuesday that the Portuguese coach will take charge of Roma the following season, a black cloud flies over the Olympic. Paulo Fonseca’s project in the Italian capital is coming to an end and, with minimal chances of staying alive in the Europa League after losing the first leg of the semifinals 6-2 at Old Trafford against Manchester United, They depend on the four matches to be played in Serie A to be able to access European competitions next season.

Currently, Roma occupies the seventh position in the Italian league championship, place that gives them direct access to the new continental competition, the Conference league. Mathematically ruled out their presence in the Champions League, it seems practically impossible for them to get into the Europa League. For now, sixth are their neighbors, Lazio, who will have to face on the penultimate date. With a draw between the two and one more victory, of the five games that remain to be played, the ‘Biancocelesti’ would get their ticket for the second best European team.

Seventh, yes, but in order not to be left empty-handed, they will have to defend their position tooth and nail. Sassuolo, eighth classified, has been pushing very hard from behind and in recent days, has managed to overcome them by 9 points. Those of Paulo Fonseca, quarterfinals and semi-finals of the Europa League in between, have only managed to add 4 points, compared to 13 for their pursuers. Right now, the ‘Neroverdi’ are one victory away from passing them in the classification and consequently, leaving Mourinho without European competitions next season.

Although Roma’s season looks disappointing, injuries and a very young team have suffered the harshness of a very tight schedule. They have arrived fused at the end of the season and the match against Manchester United and their last Serie A matches are a good example of this. We will see if the Roman team will pull their portfolio to be able to make a template for Mourinho with which to return to being a club that fights to be in the Champions League, but what is certain is that the focus of the news has already been placed on the city eternal.

Damn newspaper library

When the Portuguese coach was training Real Madrid, during a meeting with Pellegrini, coach of a Malaga under construction and with Champions aspirations, in the next edition they would achieve the feat of staying one step away from contesting the semifinals, Mourinho blurted out at a press conference that if he left the white team, it would be to train a great. He did so, but life takes many turns and now, he will have to fight and get his best scoreboard to return to train at a ‘top’ club, who knows if starting in Europe or not.