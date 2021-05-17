Mourinho’s first decisions in Roma

05/17/2021 at 8:24 PM CEST

Martí Grau

José Mourinho would have to make the first decisions about some footballers in AS Roma for next season. Among some of the players with the future pending are the Bosnian forward, Edin dzeko, the Armenian winger, Henrik Mkhitaryan, and even the Spanish striker, ‘ex’ of Barça, Pedro Rodriguez.

Edin Dzeko (35 years)

The front contract with Roma ends in 2022. He currently carries 13 goals this season, good numbers considering his veteran age of 35 years. If it continues next year, it would mark his seventh season at the club after his arrival in the Italian capital in 2015 from Manchester City.

In addition, the player himself praised the choice of José Mourinho as the new coach of the Romanista team. “The best coach who could have been chosen has been chosen“The Portuguese will have to decide whether to continue with the Bosnian or sign a replacement at the center forward position.

Henrik Mkhitaryan (32 years old)

The Armenian winger would also be another of the footballers with the future in the air. The player has very good numbers this season, 12 goals scored and 11 goal passes in the league. Even so, Mkhitaryan already had some problems with Mourinho during his time at Manchester United.

According to the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, the Armenian needs to meet with the Portuguese coach beforehand to discuss his renewal since he considers it “the most complicated coach of his career“For this reason, although he admits to being very well in Rome, he does not ensure his continuity with the Italian club.

Pedro Rodríguez (33 years old)

The Spanish forward is not going through his best moment. With scarcely 5 goals in 26 Serie A appearances, Peter it is not offering the expected performance since its arrival at the beginning of the season. On the other hand, his good relationship with Mourinho, with whom he coincided with Chelsea champion of the Premier League in 2015, could be decisive to continue until 2023, the year of the end of his contract.

José Mourinho will arrive in Rome once the current course is over. Now the Portuguese will have to decide which players will have a place in his new project and which ones will not.