“Mourinho will do a great job at Roma”

05/05/2021 at 4:34 PM CEST

Portuguese Paulo fonseca, coach of Roma, assured this Wednesday, on the eve of the return of the semi-finals of the Europa League against Manchester United, that his compatriot Jose Mourinho, already announced as his replacement on the Romanist bench from next season, will do a “great job”.

“For me, professionalism is a sacred value. I’m fine, I’m here today with the same motivation I arrived with on the first day. I’m motivated, I want to do my best for Roma until I stay. Mourinho he is a great coach, we all know it, he will do a great job at Roma, “he said. Fonseca at the press conference prior to Roma-Manchester United.

“It is not the most difficult moment of my career. I live this moment with normality, professionalism, focused on my work until the last day,” he added.

Fonseca He will lead Roma this Thursday against Manchester United in search of a sports miracle, as his team must overcome the 2-6 suffered at Old Trafford.

“Obviously it is not easy to beat Manchester United 4-0, but anything can happen in football. Nothing is impossible. I have faith,” he said.

“I expect a difficult game. Facing Manchester United is always difficult. The result favors them, but we want to win, fight until the end,” he added.